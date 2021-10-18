Curtis Campher of Ireland was on fire on Monday as he picked up four wickets in four deliveries against the Netherlands in a Group A, Round 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Campher ran through the experienced Dutch middle-order as he dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe in successive deliveries in the 10th over of Netherlands' innings. While Ackermann was dismissed caught behind, Campher trapped ten Doeschate and Edwards in front of the wicket before cleaning up the stumps of van der Merwe.

It was a dramatic collapse for the Dutch who were in a decent position before Campher's burst. It all started with Ackermann's wicket as the right handed batter went for a wild swing at a back-of-length delivery on the leg, trying to pull for a maximum.

The Irish appealed after the ball was pouched safely by the wicket-keeper, but the umpire signalled a wide. Ireland took the review and it showed a faint edge and that gave Campher his first wicket.

Here is the video of Curtis Campher picking up four wickets in four balls:

22 year old Campher becomes 1st bowler to achieve 4 in 4 in T20 World Cups. #T20WorldCup #IREvNED . pic.twitter.com/JODPpHDmAu — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) October 18, 2021

He bowled the next two straight on the wicket and both ten Doeschate and Edwards missed the line of the ball completely. The on-field umpire had denied Campher the hat-trick but Ireland took the review again and Edwards was given out LBW after the DRS decided in favour of the fielding side again.

There was no confusion about van der Merwe's wicket as he dragged one back onto his stumps.

This is the first match of the group, which also involves Sri Lanka and Namibia. Campher has played in 10 ODIs and 4 T20Is for Ireland before this match and he is a capable all-rounder, who bowls medium pace.

Campher is the third bowler to pick four wickets in four deliveries in men's T20 internationals after Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan). He is only the second bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the men's ICC T20 World Cup after Australian great Brett Lee.