Addressing the media in press conferences is one of the duties an international cricket team captain is required to perform as part of one's role. Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi may not be the biggest fan of media duties though. A hilarious recording of him speaking to an unidentified person ahead of a press conference at the ongoing T20 World Cup has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nabi can be heard saying that addressing the media is "the hardest thing". He goes on to hilariously remark that he would run out of the ability to speak in English in five minutes.

"Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh, kasam se," Nabi can be heard telling another person in the video. ("This is the hardest thing brother, I swear.")

"Kitne questions hai?" Nabi then asks the other person, presumably a media manager. ("How many questions are there?")

"5 minute mein meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai," Nabi then adds. ("In five minutes, my English will be over.")

"5 mint main meri English Khatam hojye gi"#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ugbmHFLeL4 — Abdul Wahab (@abdulwahabdr02) October 26, 2021

The video has been widely shared by cricket fans from the sub-continent.

The 36-year-old Afghan captain speaks fluent Urdu, having grown up in Pakistan's Peshawar, where he grew up after his family fled from Afghanistan in the 80s during the years of the Soviet military intervention.

Promoted

Nabi has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2017, which may have helped him further polish his Hindustani skills.

Afghanistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping 130-run win over minnows Scotland on Monday. They will next face Pakistan on October 29.