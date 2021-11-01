England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle and leg. This one hurries off the pitch. Bhanuka Rajapaksa helps it towards deep square leg for another single. Sri Lanka are 66/4 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! A length ball, outside off. Shanaka hangs his blade outside. The ball takes the outside and goes towards third man for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Shanaka gets his first boundary of the chase. Slightly short and outside off. Dasun Shanaka hangs back and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off. Dasun Shanaka stays inside the crease and defends it out.
9.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads. The ball stays low after pitching. Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses his flick and gets pinged on the pads. Tymal Mills puts in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The batters collect a leg bye. Maybe it was going down leg.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Mills hurls a length ball, around middle and off. Dasun Shanaka pushes it to backward point and gets a single.
Tymal Mills is into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shanaka gets off the mark here. A length ball, outside off. Dasun Shanaka punches it through cover for a single. A great over by Jordan, 4 runs and a wicket off it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Dasun Shanaka blocks it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length and around off. Dasun Shanaka stays back and defends it out watchfully.
Dasun Shanaka is the new man in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Avishka Fernando departs after getting a good start, he could not tee off though and goes back on 13 runs. Jordan strikes and gets his first wicket of the game. A full-length ball, around middle and leg. The ball stays low. Fernando looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Jordan appeals and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. This is plumb and hence Fernando does not go for the review. Sri Lanka in a spot of bother.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! On a length, around off. Fernando stays inside the crease and punches it through cover. Jonny Bairstow cover a lot of ground to his right and puts in a full-stretched dive to pull the ball back in play. He saves a certain boundary. The batters take a couple.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Jordan angles in a length ball, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Chris Jordan is back on. Went for 6 runs in his first over.
Change.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball, around off. Avishka Fernando makes some room and plays an inside-out cover drive for a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off and Fernando blocks it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Chris Woakes has just dropped a dolly. Rashid tosses this one up, on off and again another left-hander tries to slog sweep. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets a top edge towards backward square leg. Chris Woakes runs in from the fence and settles under it but fumbles in the end. They also get a single. Will this drop catch come back to haunt England?
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly flatter, around leg stump. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to tuck it away off the back foot but misses.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off and very full. Fernando drives it down to long on and rotates the strike.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, around off stump. Avishka Fernando pushes it back to the bowler.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On off and pushed down the ground for another one by Fernando. Fifty is up for Sri Lanka.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angled in on middle and leg, Bhanuka Rajapaksa works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes on the back foot to defend it out.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Classy shot from Bhanuka Rajapaksa! Tossed up, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa dances down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball and once he does, Rajapaksa just lifts it back over the bowler's head for a huge hit.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Livingstone drags it down, around off. Fernando punches it off the back foot towards long off for another one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and sliding in, Bhanuka Rajapaksa nudges it on the leg side for an easy single.
Liam Livingstone comes into the attack now. Time for more spin.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, on middle and leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes deep in his crease and chops it through the mid-wicket region for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Sri Lanka are 40/3. They now need 124 runs off 84 deliveries.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, around leg stump. Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays it with soft hands towards short mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over from Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Rashid floats it up, outside off and Rajapaksa just strokes it aerially over extra cover and picks up a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Rashid slows it up and bowls it on off stump. Bhanuka Rajapaksa nudges it on the leg side.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle. Fernando punches it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
Who will walk out now? Bhanuka Rajapaksa it is.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Deja-vu for Adil Rashid as he gets rid of another left-hander with the googly. This one is tossed up nicely, around off and Kusal Perera looks to swing it away, across the line. Perera ends up slicing it high and towards the sweeper cover region. Eoin Morgan runs around from backward point and takes a good catch. Just like England, Sri Lanka also lose 3 wickets inside the Powerplay.
