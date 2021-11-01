England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 164 needed for Sri Lanka to win it. Not an easy pitch to bat on but someone has to bat like Buttle and anchor the innings. Will they be able to do it? We will find out soon as the chase is about to begin.
Paul Collingwood is in for a chat. He says, we have witnessed pretty special innings by Buttler. The dressing room was satisfied with 110 runs at the halfway mark, but they will take 160 plus score happily. Mentions, it has been hard because the ball hardly rises up, and Buttler did a great job in the middle. Hopes that their bowlers remain consistent just like the previous matches.
Sri Lanka were off to a good start but did not continue with the momentum. After taking the wickets of the aggressive English batters. They were in cruise control but they let the opposition on the front foot. After Powerplay, the next wicket fell at the fag end of the innings, thanks to Hasaranga. Sri Lanka will be pretty disappointed with how things have ended up. Only spinner had a good day while the pacers were going for runs all over the ground.
For the first time, England's top order failed to give a good start. They were 35 for 3 at one stage and a partnership was required badly. Morgan came out to bat and steadied the shaky ship by playing the second fiddle to Buttler who was knocking runs here and there. He scored 50 in just 25 balls in the last innings and today in 45 balls. That shows how much patience was required to bat on this Sharjah pitch. Once both found their groove, boundaries were flowing quite nicely and also brought up a partnership of 112. Once Morgan fell, it was in the hands of Buttler to finish on a good note and boy he did it with some superb batting.
Almost every team has struggled to bat first but this is how a top team responds and bats on a surface that skids through. Although they did not start well. They have done exceptionally well to post a defendable total on the board. Thanks to a calm, composed innings from Jos Buttler who motored his innings and scored a magnificent century. His first T20I hundred as well.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jos Buttler you beauty! Chameera bowls a full toss, on the pads and Buttler gladly accepts the gift as he clips it over the square leg fence for a biggie and there it is, a maiden T20I century for Jos Buttler! Buttler raises his bat and looks ecstatic. England END WITH 163/4!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball again, on middle. Buttler goes across the leg stump and looks to reverse scoop it but fails to make a connection. He'll now have to hit a six if he is to get to that elusive first T20I century.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker! Full and straight, Buttler can only jam it out back to the bowler.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Short of a length, on off stump. Jos Buttler looks to pull it away aerially but gets a top edge which is skied really high towards the backward square leg fence. The fielder runs in from the square leg boundary and slides in but fumbles the catch. Two taken.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Chameera gets it in the block hole and Buttler digs it out towards deep mid-wicket. The batters rush back for the second and gets there in time.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure class from Jos Buttler! Full toss, on off, Buttler just walks across his stumps and scoops it over short fine leg and the ball races away into the fence. Buttler is into the 90s now!
Dushmantha Chameera is back on for the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. Wanindu Hasaranga ends with excellent figures of, 4-0-21-3!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, inviting the batter to play the big shot. First time tonight that Jos Buttler misses out on a freebie as he drives it straight to extra cover.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Ali drives it through mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Ali looks to run down the track and nudge it away but Hasaranga bowls it flatter, on leg. Ali can't get it away.
Who will walk out next? Will it be Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone? It is Ali who walks out.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Wanindu Hasaranga has the last laugh! after being hit for a six, Hasaranga still flights it up, this time around the leg stump and it's the googly as well. Eoin Morgan looks to lift it over long on but gets completly beaten in flight. The ball goes on to hit the leg stump and Sri Lanka have finally broken this partnership. Eoin Morgan departs after a captain's knock.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's always a risk to bowl a spinner at the death and a well set Morgan knows that. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to push it wide but Eoin Morgan just skips down the track and lifts it well over the long off fence for a biggie.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over. His figures read 3-0-13-2 so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Lucky for Dasun Shanaka because that was another poor delivery. Down the leg side and Morgan flicks it straight to short fine leg for one. 19 off the over, a big one for England.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good comeback from Shanaka, gets in the yorker on middle stump. Buttler jams it out on the off side and gets a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish ball, on the pads and buttler flicks it behind square on the leg side and finds the fence yet again.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back! Slower one this time, on middle. Jos Buttler stays deep in his crease and then muscles it over the long on fence for another biggie. The 100 partnership is also up.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a proper baseball swing from Jos Buttler and he is in fantastic form. A length ball, on middle and this one sits up nicely for Buttler to swing across the line and dispatch it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off and sliced away to deep point for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Morgan drives it powerfully but the fielder at cover does well to get a hand on it and even has a shy at the keeper's end. Buttler would have been a goner had that hit.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again from Chameera and Buttler hits it through covers for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Buttler moves a bit outisde off and Chameera gets the wide yorker in this time. Buttler can't reach it and the umpire doesn't call it a wide.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A half volley, outside off stump and Jos Buttler absolutely creams it over extra cover. Avishka Fernando does extremely well to cut it off at the wide long off fence and stay inside the boundary rope himself. They take an easy two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chameera goes for the wide yorker but gets it outside the tramline. Wided.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Morgan heaves it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Chameera bangs in a short one, around middle. Eoin Morgan pulls it away with disdain and the ball flies well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
Dushmantha Chameera is back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg. Morgan drills it to long on for another single. A tidy over by Shanaka.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the bodyline. Buttler pulls it towards square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Buttler hits back to the bowler. Shanaka leaps and grabs the ball, allowing no runs to the batter.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! Touch short and on the pads. Buttler clips it to fine leg for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wide outside off. Morgan drives it through the cover region and takes a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Morgan comes across and looks to heave it across the line but misses. A good start by Shanaka.
