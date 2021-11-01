England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On leg stump again, Shanaka plays it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. The game hangs in the balance. 51 now needed off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The skipper breaks the shackles now. Liam Livingstone has been firing it in on the leg stump and this time Dasun Shanaka was waiting for it. Shanka pulls it over the cow corner fence for a maximum.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle and cut away to sweeper cover for another one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another one, on leg stump. Dasun Shanaka works it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fired in, around the leg stump. Shanaka keeps it out.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Livingstone pushes this one quicker and on off. Wanindu Hasaranga skips down the track and just about reaches the ball as he strokes it through covers for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On top of off and nudged down to backward point. A dot to finish the over and now Sri Lanka need 61 runs off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length again, outside off, Wanindu Hasaranga opens the face off the bat and plays it towards deep point for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Shanaka taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Tymal Mills looks to be in hurt. Might be a calf injury, he decides to walk off the pitch. He injures himself during the run-up, he turns to Morgan and signals he would need to get out for some treatment. Woakes will take the ball to finish off the over. Also, Sam Billings comes into the field as a substitute fielder for Mills.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More misery for Tymal Mills. Length again, around the hips. Dasun Shanaka looks to tickle it fine and the ball goes off the gloves and past a diving Jos Buttler, into the fine leg fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one, spilled down the leg side. Shanaka looks to flick but misses. Wided.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Mills comes from over the wicket now and bowls a short one, around the rib cage. Wanindu Hasaranga hops and dabs it down to fine leg for a single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wanindu Hasaranga is a true superstar, with the ball and with the bat as well. Mills hurls across a length ball, on off. Wanindu Hasaranga just stands tall and pumps this one right back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Tymal Mills (1-0-7-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, on off and Shanaka blocks it out this time.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Shanaka can't get it past the bowler.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on leg stump. Wanindu Hasaranga steps out of the crease and drives the ball on the full through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter and quicker, on middle. Dasun Shanaka goes on the back foot and pushes it down the ground for another one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle and leg. Wanindu Hasaranga drives it down to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Livingstone drags it short and wide, Wanindu Hasaranga rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
Liam Livingstone is back on. Went for 10 runs in his first over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to cover for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Wanindu Hasaranga smacks it down the ground. Adil Rashid extends his right leg and the ball deflects towards mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Flighted, full and on off. Wanindu Hasaranga lifts it over extra cover and collects a brace.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off. Shanaka eases it down the ground to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Shanaka flicks it to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, around middle and leg. Hasaranga goes back and punches it to cover for a single.
Adil Rashid to end his spell here.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Wanindu Hasaranga guides it towards third man and gets a single. He is off the mark.
Wanindu Hasaranga walks out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Woakes has the last laugh here. The change of pace does the trick here. Woakes serves an off-cutter around middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa lofts it towards long on, he does not connect well. Jason Roy in the deep comes forward and takes a good diving catch. Half of the Sri Lanka side is back in the dressing room. This does not look good.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bhanuka Rajapaksa is on the charge now. A length ball, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa smacks it past mid off and bags a boundary.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pressure back on the bowler. Woakes was expensive off his first, he would not like it if he leaks again. A length ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa stays inside the crease and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row here. Fuller and on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hits it down the track. Woakes gets low and stops it instantly.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hangs back and defends it back to the bowler.
