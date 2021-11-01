England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Third maximum of the over! Kumara is not enjoying his bowling at this moment. Full and on off. Buttler stays inside the crease and smokes it over the long off fence for a maximum. 22 runs coming off this over. Pressure is back on Sri Lanka.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Morgan drags his pull shot to square leg for another single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, sliding down leg. Morgan looks to pull it away but misses. Wide called. Kumara continues to leak runs in this over.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one. Full toss and on off. Buttler pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Full and wide outside off. Buttler reaches out and powers it over the cover fence with ease.
14.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length and on the pads. Morgan looks to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls out off the pads. The batters take a leg bye.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Morgan is certainly finding his form here. A full-length ball, on off. Morgan gets under it and muscles it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
Lahiru Kumara comes to bowl now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Buttler goes inside the crease and defends it out watchfully.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, around off. Morgan hits it over the bowler's head towards long on for a run.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morgan gets going now. A poor delivery and Morgan pounces on the opportunity. Low full toss, around leg. Morgan sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Jos Buttler! How consistent has he been in this campaign. This one was slower than the last one. On the pads, Buttler flicks it to square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Morgan skips down the track and lifts it towards long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Buttler moves to 49 with this single. Tossed up, full and on off. Jos Buttler pushes it through covers for a single.
Change. Wanindu Hasaranga is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Full and wide outside off. Buttler reaches out and jams it to cover. They take one. A great over from England's prespective. 14 runs coming off it. Chamika Karunaratne was quite expensive in his second over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss and outside off. Buttler slaps it straight to the man at extra cover. He could not make the most of the delivery.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple more! Full and outside off. Buttler punches it through extra cover. The batters run two before the fielder cuts it out.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Buttler is on the charge now. Full and on middle, this one is a slower one. Buttler hangs back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for England. They need more of these at the moment. A full-length ball, around middle and off. Buttler goes inside the crease and whips it across the line through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Chamika Karunaratne is back on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Morgan stays back and flicks it to square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Gets some bat on it! Again angles a full ball, on middle. Morgan gets the inner half of the bat towards square leg. Morgan is failing to read the magician.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Carrom ball, this one comes back in and cramps Morgan for room as he tries to flick but misses.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Buttler pushes it to long off for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Angles a flatter ball, on the pads. Buttler misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Follows Buttler on the leg side. Buttler hits it to covers.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, full and on middle. Buttler turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Good over for England, 12 coming of it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker now, on middle. Morgan jams it out to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on middle. Buttler nudges it to deep square leg for a quick couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off but Buttler was well in. Good running.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Nice idea but failed to execute! A low dipping full toss, down the leg side. Left alone.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, on middle. Jos Buttler flicks it to deep backward square leg for a brace.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary and the drinks might have boosted England's energy! A length ball, outside off. Jos Buttler punches off the back foot through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
