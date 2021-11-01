England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga Strikes Twice, England 3 Down vs Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs SL: Bowlers put Sri Lanka on top as England are three wickets down while batting first.
After opting to bowl in Sharjah in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka bowlers didn't disappoint as England lost three early wickets in the powerplay. Wanindu Hasaranga got two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera picked one. Hasaranga also became the highest wicket-taker of this year after he got Jonny Bairstow's out. Both the teams made no changes in their playing XI. Currently unbeaten, Eoin Morgan's side sits at the top spot in Group 1 points table with 6 points while Sri Lanka who lost two of their three Super 12 games are in fourth position with 2 points. England crushed Australia by 8 wickets in their last game where Jos Buttler's heroics guided the 2010 champions to chase down a total of 126 runs with 50 balls to spare. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team go into the match on the back of a narrow loss against South Africa, where fast bowler Lahiru Kumara failed to defend 16 runs in the final over. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:01 (IST)OUT!!Bairstow LBW!!! Hasaranga strikes again!! This time Sri Lanka got the wicket after going for a review. The ball was clearly hitting the stumps and it stayed low.Bairstow lbw b Hasaranga 0(1)Live Score: England 35/2 in 5.2 overs
- 19:57 (IST)Chameera Strikes!Chameera to Malan, BOWLED!! Second wicket falls for England and Sri Lanka have taken an early lead in the match.Malan b Chameera 6(8) (4s-1)Live Score: England 34/2 in 5 overs
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Chameera to Malan, flicked to deep square leg and he gets the boundary. Easy picking for Malan.Live Score: England 34/1
- 19:51 (IST)2000 T20I Runs For Buttler!Theekshana to Buttler, 1 run. 2000 T20I runs for Jos Buttler. He is just the second Englishman score 2000 runs in T20I after Eoin Morgan.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Kumara to Buttler, edge and FOUR!! Lucky Buttler!!Live Score: England 23/1
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!Kumara to Buttler, FOUR, to square of the wicket. Buttler is continuing from where he left.
- 19:39 (IST)OUT!Hasaranga strikes!! Jason Roy is BOWLED!! Brilliant start from Sri Lanka.Jason Roy b Hasaranga 9(6) (4s-1)Live Score: England 13/1 in 1.2 overs
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!FOUR!! Lovely shot to the covers. Chameera bowled outside off-stump but Roy picked up very easily.
- 19:33 (IST)First Runs!Chameera to Roy, 2 runs, to backward square-leg. Roy gets off the mark with a double.
- 19:08 (IST)No Changes In England Line-Up As Well!England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
- 19:08 (IST)No Changes In Sri Lanka Playing XI!Sri Lanka Playing XI:Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
- 19:03 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs England!Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl vs England.
- 18:08 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match that will start shorty. England are still unbeaten in the tournament and are at the top spot with 6 points while Sri Lanka sit at the fourth position with 2 points. The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka side who won all of their Round 1 matches have lost two of their three Super 12 games. They lost to South Africa in their last game where Lahiru Kumara failed to defend 16 runs in the final over. On the other hand, the table-toppers England come into the game after crushing Australia in a one-sided game by 8 wickets.Match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 IST.