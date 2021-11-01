After opting to bowl in Sharjah in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka bowlers didn't disappoint as England lost three early wickets in the powerplay. Wanindu Hasaranga got two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera picked one. Hasaranga also became the highest wicket-taker of this year after he got Jonny Bairstow's out. Both the teams made no changes in their playing XI. Currently unbeaten, Eoin Morgan's side sits at the top spot in Group 1 points table with 6 points while Sri Lanka who lost two of their three Super 12 games are in fourth position with 2 points. England crushed Australia by 8 wickets in their last game where Jos Buttler's heroics guided the 2010 champions to chase down a total of 126 runs with 50 balls to spare. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team go into the match on the back of a narrow loss against South Africa, where fast bowler Lahiru Kumara failed to defend 16 runs in the final over. (LIVE SCORECARD)

