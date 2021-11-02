Jos Buttler set the T20 World Cup alight with his maiden T20I century helping England register their fourth successive win in the tournament. The Englishman produced a batting masterclass in Sharjah, smashing an unbeaten 101 off just 67 balls against Sri Lanka on Monday. Buttler reached the landmark with a six off the last ball against Dushmantha Chameera. England went on to win the match by 26 runs, and now are all but assured of a place in the semi-finals. England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is not part of the team for the T20 World Cup, took to Twitter to salute his teammate.

Stokes paid Buttler the ultimate compliment, calling him the "best in the world".

Best in the world @josbuttler — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 1, 2021

While many fans tweeted in agreement with Stokes, others weren't as convinced.

Gosh, Buttler has taken the baton from AB... similarly destructive, against all types of bowling, all around the ground. #SLvsEng #T20WorldCup — sachin (@simsangsac) November 1, 2021

That's how CHAMPIONS build their innings and their team.... Hats Off to @josbuttler... England truly deserve this World Cup... — arnav parimal (@aviarnav14) November 1, 2021

Pure class and the first England player to score centuries at Test, One Day & T20. — Jonathan 'JC' Cutting (@CuttingJonathan) November 1, 2021

Buttler leads the run-scoring charts in this year's tournament with 214 runs to his name, ahead of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, who has scored a total of 170 runs.

The Englishman was in rampaging form against Australia, smashing 71 off 32 balls as England made mince meat of their arch-rivals last week.

And while the England opener was not as destructive against Sri Lanka, his knock was more significant than the one against the Aussies.

Put into bat, England were reeling at 35 for three. Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan added 112 runs for the fourth wicket to bail England out.

Buttler started slowly but in the second half of his innings, he stepped on the accelerator and smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of Sharjah.

England sit pretty at the top of the Group 1 points table with eight points from four games.