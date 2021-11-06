England vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is flicked away by Malan.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to point.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious stroke! Full ball, outside off. Malan drives it hard. The ball goes past cover and runs to the fence.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Full ball, outside off. Malan looks to drive but gets the outside edge. The ball runs to the fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full one, on the pads. Flicked to deep square leg for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out to mid off and they take off for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot. The cut shot by Ali is intercepted by Nortje at point. 6 from the over.
Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Punched to covers.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Wide of the fielder! Ali plays the uppish drive. The man at cover dives to his right but it goes past him. Two taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Ali goes for the cut but it stays low and goes under his bat.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Ali comes down the track and converts it into a full toss. He whips it to the mid-wicket fence.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Malan hits it back to the bowler. Another good over from South Africa. 126 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Ali drills it down to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This one stays low. Looks like the pitch is favoring more to spinners. A flatter ball, outside off. Malan misses his drive.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Ali wrists it to mid-wicket for one more.
Aiden Markram is brought into the attack now.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on middle. Ali punches it to covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This was outside off. Malan tries to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball skids through. Two runs and a big wicket off this over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
BIG NEWS! The on-air commentators confirm that Jason Roy will not be coming out to bat in this game again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Ali tries to cut but msises.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Malan slaps it to deep cover for a single.
Dawid Malan walks out to bat.
England have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows three reds. The on-field decison stays and England lose their review.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Shamsi shows his magic right away. This one was flatter and around middle and leg. Bairstow stays back and looks to flick but misses and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Bairstow reviews it immediately. No bat there. Ball Tracker shows three reds and Bairstow has to walk back cheaply. England in a bit of trouble here.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flatter ball, on middle. Jonny Bairstow blocks it on the leg side.
Tabraiz Shamsi is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This one comes quickly to Ali as he tries to defend but gets hit on the gloves and it rolls down to covers. At the end of the Powerplay, England are 59/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Ali taps it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Jonny Bairstow tucks it to square leg for a single. He is off the mark.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batter in.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Buttler's stay is cut off by a sensational catch. A full ball, on off. Jos Buttler hangs back and looks to go over mid off but does not get the required elevation. He hits it low towards mid off where Temba Bavuma crouches and takes a brilliant catch.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Jos Buttler drives it through covers and takes a couple of runs before the fielder cuts it off.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is in some form! A length ball, on middle. Jos Buttler clears his front leg and tonks it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
