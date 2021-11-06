England vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on off, pushed down to long off for a single to end the over.
9.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal but this was way outside off. A full ball, spinning more away as well. Rassie van der Dussen tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Quinton de Kock stays back and hammers it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock gets it through! A full ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock perfectly reverse sweeps it past short third man for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen steps across and nudges it to the leg side for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Quinton de Kock lofts it wide of long on for a single.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A full ball, on the pads, Rassie van der Dussen tickles it fine to the fine leg fence. Boundary to end the over.
Review time. Eoin Morgan takes another review. This time for LBW. No bat on that. The impact has umpire's call. The on-field decision stays.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! TWO LEG BYES! A full ball, angling around middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen steps down and tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but not given. The ball rolls to square leg and the batters take a couple of leg byes. Jordan and Buttler convince Morgan to take the review. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows wickets hitting but umpire's call on impact. On-field decision stays.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length and angling on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out to covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside ff. Quinton de Kock slaps it to deep cover for a single.
Change in bowling. Chris Jordan is set to steam in.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Rassie van der Dussen prods and looks to tuck on the leg side. Gets an inside edge to short fine leg.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On leg, Quinton de Kock works it off the pads towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
REVIEW! England have reviewed this for caught behind. Flat line on UltraEdge. England lose the review.
7.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Flighted ball, full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen gets down on one knee and looks to sweep. He misses and the ball brushes his pads and carries through to the keeper. Jos Buttler feels there was a nick. England take a review for caught behind. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the on-field decison stays. England burn their review as well.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Rassie van der Dussen brings out the reverse sweep now. Hits the ball past backward point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Quinton de Kock flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
Change. Adil Rashid comes on now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Quinton de Kock drives it through covers. Moeen Ali finishes his spell. Ends with 4-0-27-1.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On leg, Rassie van der Dussen nudges it behind square on the leg side for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on leg. Quinton de Kock comes forward and pokes the ball on the leg side. Picks up a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Loopy ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock brings out the reverse sweep. He picks it well and gets it over backward point. Couple of bounces and over the ropes!
6.2 overs (1 Run) Some turn there for Ali! Tosses it up, on middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen nudges it with turn past mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it to long off for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock glances it to backward square leg. He keeps the strike for the next over. End of the Powerplay, South Africa are 40/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Rassie van der Dussen comes walking across and down the pitch. So Chris Woakes bowls it full and on leg, Rassie van der Dussen clips it to fine leg for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, at 128 kph. Quinton de Kock taps it to point and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen again steps out but this time tucks it on the leg side for a single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rassie van der Dussen is on the charge! A boundary off the previous ball and now a maximum. Length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen walks across and uses his wrists to flick it over deep mid-wicket. Gets enough height and distance to clear the fence. Excellent batting!
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, on off. Some aggression from Rassie van der Dussen as he walks down the pitch and swings his bat. The ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg. Adil Rashid dives to his right but in vain as the ball rolls into the fence.
