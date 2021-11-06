England vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! The Proteas would look to close this innings pretty fast or else they will be eliminated. It will be a tough ask as the English batters are in top form. Not an easy chase but surely an entertaining one. Stay tuned as the chase is coming up.
Aiden Markram is up for a chat, he says that Quinton de Kock played well at the start and the partnership with Rassie was pretty good. Tells that they have got runs on the board and says that Rassie van der Dussen's knock was very crucial. Tells that not everything is going to be in their control. Ends by saying that their bowling attack has been good so far and hopefully they can do something special.
England will be slightly disappointed. They were wayward with their bowling and there were many loose deliveries too. Fair to say they missed Mills as Wood was too expensive and also their main man, Rashid was not on his best. For the first time, England bowlers were taken to the cleaners, not what they are used to in this tournament.
The intent was clearly there from the Proteas as they were toying with this English bowling attack. After losing Hendricks early on, it was de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen who kept motoring the innings. They did well to keep the run rate above seven throughout the innings. Once de Kock fell, it was Markram who continued to attack and brought up his 50 in just 24 balls. In the end, both went for biggies and did well to post a total of 189.
The batters have done their best to keep South Africa in the hunt now it is time for bowlers to step up. They have posted a total of around 190 and have to restrict England to a score of 131 or fewer to go through the next round by knocking out Australia, it will be a tough task to ask for.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the innings! Length ball, wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen toe-ends it wide of point. Markram wants the second but Rassie van der Dussen slips while looking for the second. A single it is and South Africa end at 189 for 2!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just enough on that! Length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen heaves it high in the air. The ball goes wide of long on. The fielder runs in, dives to his right. He gets his hand to it but he crosses the ropes. Roy is the fielder and he goes onto hit the advertising board. But he seems to be fine.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A very full one, on off. Markam heaves it to long on for one.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Full ball, outside off. Markram gets under it and carves it over long off for a maximum. 50 up for him and he gets there in only 24 balls!
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen gets the inside edge while looking to slog. It goes towards fine leg for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Markram looks to drive but gets the inside edge. The ball rolls to the off side and a single is taken.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked away for a brace again.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Shorter ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it away. He does not middle it though. The ball rolls towards deep mid-wicket. With the fielder taking time to run it from the fence, the batters take two.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Markram looks to swipe it away but gets the inside edge to square leg for one.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BAM! Slower and shorter ball. Markram waits and waits and then pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence.
A run out appeal has been sent upstairs. Replay shows that Aiden Markram was well inside the crease. The third umpire displays NOT OUT on the big screen.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! This is some sloppy work! Markam backs away to the leg side so Wood follows him. Markram taps it to the off side and takes off for one. Wood runs in and kicks the ball but misses the stumps. The ball goes past Buttler too and the batters sprint for the second. Buttler hits the stumps at his end but replay shows that Markram is well inside.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Markram shuffles across but misses the scoop.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible! Yes, that is the word to describe what Rassie van der Dussen has done there! It seems to be a pre-meditated stroke. He gets a length ball, on off. He gets low and then reverse-scoops it. The ball goes over short third man and runs to the fence.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Heaved to long on for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) One more extra for South Africa! Length ball, in the slot. Rassie van der Dussen walks down the track and misses the heave. Buttler underarms it at his end but misses. Jordan fails to gather it and the batters take a bye!
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen misses the pull. Jordan is interested in a caught behind, but he is the only one.
17.2 overs (3 Runs) Over the infield! Full toss, outside off. Markram gets the outer half of the bat while looking to go over covers. The ball goes over the infield. The two fielders chase it. One of them dives and the other pushes the ball back to the partner. The throw comes but Jordan fumbles! The batters take one more. So, three from that ball.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles across and pushes it past covers for one.
Chris Jordan (2-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful stroke! That brings up the 150 for South Africa! Shorter ball, on off. Markram backs away and then slaps it hard. The ball goes wide of sweeper cover and runs to the fence.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, on off. Markram looks to pull but gets it from the splice of the bat. The ball lands safely near mid-wicket. Two taken.
Some discussion between Eoin Morgan and Mark Wood now! But the interesting thing to note is that Morgan has a towel to rub the ball. Wonder how big a role dew will play here.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Tad slow and short, Aiden Markram looks to heave it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an incredible shot that is! Wood sees Markram backing away to the leg side. So the pacer follows him with a length ball. But Markram keeps backing away and makes room for himself. Carves it over point for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Wood fires a low full toss, wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen goes for the pull but it stays a bit low. It flicks the pads and Buttler dives to his right to gather it.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short and well outside off, Aiden Markram throws the kitchen sink at it but only manages to get an underedge back to the keeper. 21 runs coming off the over.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aiden Markram says I can hit those biggies too! Looks like the conference hasn't made any difference. This is turning out to be a fantastic over for the Proteas. A juicy full toss, outside off. Aiden Markram flicks it over deep mid-wicket and gets another maximum. Brings up the fifty partnership as well.
Another conference between the same three players. Wonder what the plan will be for Markram.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rassie van der Dussen reaces out with a stretch and slices it to deep point for a single this time.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Short of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen steers it to deep point and collects a couple of runs.
A mini-conference in the middle. Morgan, Jordan and Woakes are in discussion. Michael Atherton, who is the on-air commentator, reckons that Morgan asked Woakes to go wider.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! Fuller in length this time, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen comes forward and whips it over deep mid-wicket. The square boundaries are shorter and the ball goes all the way and clears the fence easily. Chris Woakes under pressure now!
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen stands tall and smokes it over long off for a biggie. South Africa will look to up the ante now!
