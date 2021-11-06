England vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) That one kept low! Length ball, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen works it towards Chris Jordan's right side. He calls for a single and takes off. Jordon quickly collects the ball and has a shy at his end but misses. A direct hit would have made things interesting!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks for the scoop but misses. The ball flicks his pads and goes on it's way to the keeper.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram gives himself some room and cuts it to sweeper cover. A single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen walks across the pitch and looks to tuck it on the leg side. He gets an inside edge and the batters take a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, how did that miss hitting the stumps? Even Chris Jordan can't believe it. Good-length ball, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen makes room and looks to play the reverse scoop but gets beaten. Third man is inside the ring so the idea was quite right but it is an interesting stroke to attempt for sure.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Aiden Markram punches it to deep point for one.
Chris Jordan is back on. Went for 7 runs in his first over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's out of the park! Aiden Markram joins the party now! Tossed up, on middle. Aiden Markram shimmies down the track and absolutely clubs this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. South Africa are well on track to impose a big total.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Rassie van der Dussen eases it down to long off for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Aiden Markram uses his feet and pushes it to long off for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen works it behind square on the leg side for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Aiden Markram slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder carries it on a bounce and the batters take a single.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 up for South Africa! Short ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls this one over deep backward square leg for a maixmum. Clean strike!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and quick, on middle, at 144 kph. Aiden Markram pulls this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Aiden Markram clips it through mid-wicket off the inner half. He calls for two immediately and gets it comfortably.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length again, on off. Rassie van der Dussen goes for the pull but miscues it to short fine leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Aiden Markram is late onto his pull. He misses and gets pinged on the body. He gets to the other end for a leg bye.
12.1 overs (1 Run) That was close! Back of a length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen stands up on his toes and taps it on the off side. He scampers across for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Had that hit, Aiden Markram was a goner. Rassie van der Dussen gets to his fifty. He has played a terrific knock and will look to build on this. He acknowledges the applause from his mates and gets back to work.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Again this stays low. It skids through on middle. Rassie van der Dussen wrists it to deep mid-wicket for one more single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) That one stayed low but Rassie van der Dussen got some bat on it! A full ball, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen steps across and tickles it to the fine leg region for a brace.
Who will bat now? Aiden Markram strides out to bat.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent work by Jason Roy at long on. A full ball, on middle, looks like it was the googly. Quinton de Kock gets low and tries to clear the long on fence but does not generate enough power. Hits it flat and towards long on where Jason Roy charges to his right and takes a superb catch. Quinton de Kock would be disappointed. He did the hard work and set the stage. The southpaw would have wanted to bat till the end as the pitch is not the kind where the new batter can come and slog from the first ball.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen prods and flicks it to square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Banged in a short ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to work it across but ends up splicing it. The ball lobs in the air and drops safely in front of covers. A quick single taken.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That was quick! A pacy bouncer on middle. Rassie van der Dussen sits under it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock rocks back and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to fine leg for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two are using the pace of the bowlers really well. On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles way, way across on the off side and scoops it over the keeper's head for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock knocks it to covers and takes a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length and angles it on off. Rassie van der Dussen tucks it to square leg for a single.
