4.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and on off. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to mid-wicket. He retains the strike by picking up a single. Tidy over from Moeen Ali. 5 singles off it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Quinton de Kock steps out and clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen knocks it in front of mid off. Just a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen nudges it to mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens his length, around off. Quinton de Kock stays deep in the crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen works it off the back foot to long on for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Some confusion in the middle! Full ball, on the pads. Flicked to mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen takes off but Quinton de Kock is a bit hesitant to leave the crease. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Would have been close had he hit.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot! Full ball, on off. Pushed to mid on.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, right on the off pole. All that Rassie van der Dussen does is block this.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Pushed to mid off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to block but the ball goes past the outside edge.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the fielder! Full ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen has already made up his mind about playing this stroke. He shuffles across and scoops it. The ball goes over short fine leg and runs to the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) De Kock taps this loopy ball to short covers. He wants a run but Rassie van der Dussen sends him back.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Worked past mid-wicket for one.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The pressure was building on Reeza Hendricks and something had to happen! He tries to break free but departs as Moeen Ali draws first blood. He tosses it up, on off. It is a touch slower too. Reeza Hendricks looks to sweep but misses it completely. The ball goes onto hit the stumps.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker now, around off. Reeza Hendricks chops it towards short cover.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to covers.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Darted down the leg side. Quinton de Kock misses the sweep. Wide called and the batters cross over.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground! Tossed up, outside off. Quinton de Kock accepts the invitation and comes down the track. He does not middle it but it goes way past mid off for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Blocked out with ease. Just 3 from Chris Woakes's first over then.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Quinton de Kock pushes it towards mid off and takes off for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it from the crease.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed past covers for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. De Kock pushes it down the ground for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. De Kock is solid in his defence.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Chris Woakes.
0.6 over (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Reeza Hendricks cuts it towards point. Dot to finish. 6 from the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Backs away again so Moeen Ali follows him. Worked to the leg side for one.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! There comes the first boundary! If Quinton de Kock gets going on this small ground, the bowlers would have a tough day at work. Loopy ball, on off. He backs away and goes inside out to the cover fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Darted on the pads. De Kock looks to block but gets hit on the pads.
0.2 over (1 Run) South Africa are underway. Shorter ball, outside off. Reeza Hendricks works it to long on for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Pushed to covers.
Right then. It is time for the action as the players of England stride out to the middle. The players take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock are the openers for South Africa. Moeen Ali to start with the ball.
We are set for the clash! Both the teams walk out for the anthems. It is South Africa's first followed by Great Britain's. Done with all the pre-match formalities.
Moeen Ali is up for a quick chat, he says that not getting officially through to the semi-finals keeps them on their toes. Adds that playing against Sri Lanka helped them understand the kind of challenges that playing at Sharjah has. Informs that he is fine with not bowling at all since they have a good attack. On his good bowling record against de Kock, says that he is a quality batter and is a big wicket for them.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that they would have bowled first too. Adds that they will look to start well and put a good total. Informs that they will look to lay a foundation and then launch with the bat. Informs that they are playing the same side.
Eoin Morgan, the English skipper, says that the trend shows that chasing here works. Adds that anticipating how the pitch will play is a challenge for every team. But they have done well so far. Informs that Wood comes in for Mills.
South Africa (Unchanged playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood (In for Tymal Mills).
TOSS - It is time for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of ENGLAND. THEY HAVE ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.
South Africa have experienced a good run in the tournament. After losing to Australia in their first match, they have won three on the trot. In their previous match against Bangladesh, they were superior in every department of the game and won the match by 6 wickets. But they now have the toughest assignment in front of them to face the table-toppers in their final Super 12 game to progress. Even a win might not be enough as Australia are facing West Indies - who have not been playing upto their potential. The best case for the Proteas is to defeat England and hope Australia lose to West Indies. But, as we write this an hour before the scheduled start of the game, the Aussies are cruising to a victory against West Indies. The advantage for South Africa though is that they are playing their game after Australia's so they'd be aware of the equation and what exactly to do. A humdinger of a contest is surely on the cards. Stay tuned for further updates.
The Eoin Morgan-led side has been unstoppable and his men have just trampled their opponents in the Super 12s of the tournament, winning all four matches so far and are sitting at the top of the table. They defeated Sri Lanka in their previous match by 26 runs. They were struggling at 35/3 but Jos Buttler went wild with the willow and scored a swashbuckling ton helping them post a good total on the board which in the end turned out to be enough. England will look to continue their winning streak and seal a semi-final berth.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match 39 where England will battle out South Africa. Both teams will be playing their last match of the Super 12s and more than England, it is South Africa, who need a win here to keep their chances alive for qualifying in the semis. This surely promises an exciting encounter.
... Match Day ...
