9.6 overs (0 Run) Nails the reverse sweep but does not find the gap! On off, Conway hits it hard but to backward point. A dot to end. 8 from Liam Livingstone's first. 109 needed in 60.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will help the Kiwis' cause! They need a lot more though. Conway dances down, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it down the ground. Long off is quite wide and it goes to the fence.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Still no boundaries! Conway comes down the track, does not quite get to the pitch of the ball. Conway looks to loft it over covers but due to the turn, it goes more off the outer half towards sweeper cover for two.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Conway hits it through covers but just for one.
Liam Livingstone comes on now. New Zealand will have to go after him to reduce the margin between balls and runs.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Liam Livingstone! Flatter and outside off, Conway looks to sweep but misses. The keeper does the rest.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off. Daryl Mitchell pulls it to long on. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end and the ball rolls away towards covers after that. The batters take one more. 5 from the over and the required rate is creeping up towards 11 now.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, some extra pace there, Conway is caught in an awkward position as he keeps it out to covers. They cross for a run. The fielder underarms it at the keeper's end and finds the stumps as well but Daryl Mitchell is well in.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Yet another single for New Zealand! Mark Wood bowls the hard length, on off. This is hit to wide mid off for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball again, on off. Mitchell looks to pull but the ball goes over him. Was there some edge? Morgan has a word with Buttler but a review is not taken.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the pads. Pulled to fine leg for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Conway comes down the track to drive but gets no bat on it.
7.6 overs (1 Run) The struggle for New Zealand continues. Loopy ball, on off. Conway comes down the track and heaves it to long on for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell rocks back but pulls it straight towards deep mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Devon Conway drives it nicely to long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Eased to long on for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Attempts another reverse sweep but gets no bat on it this time.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Daryl Mitchell reverse-sweeps it towards backward point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Punched to mid off for one. Easy single but Eoin Morgan would not mind this one bit.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Conway looks to drive but gets the outside edge. The ball goes to third man for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) No man's land! Short ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell goes for the pull but gets the top edge. The ball goes towards fine leg. Buttler runs for it and the man from the boundary line runs in but it lands between them. One taken.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on off. Daryl Mitchell pulls it wide of long on for a couple.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery pushes it towards the bowler without much conviction.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A touch short and around off, Daryl Mitchell makes space and taps it down towards backward point.
Change. Mark Wood comes on now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Devon Conway is one of the best batters against spin in the New Zealand camp. He proves it with this shot. Adil Rashid floats it up around off and lands it full, Conway wears his skates to run down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball perfectly and crunches it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. It races away to the fence. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 36/2, needing 131 more for a win.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around leg, Devon Conway misses out there as he fails to connect with his attempted sweep shot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, forced down to long on for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an lbw, but it lacks the desired conviction. Tossed up around off, fuller in length and it's a googly. Daryl Mitchell tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal is not successful as it might be spinning down and missing the stumps.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full around off, Devon presents a straight bat and drives it down the ground for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devon Conway greets the leggie with a boundary. Adil Rashid tries to begin his spell with a googly but it's on the shorter side around off, Devon gets back and smacks it through the gap at cover-point for a boundary. Finding the placement was the key and it was done with aplomb by Conway.
