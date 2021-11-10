England vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous drive! Length ball, around off. Malan nails the cover drive all along the ground and it is racing away. Glenn Phillips is the man in the deep. He sprints to his left like Usain Bolt but the ball beats him. Phillips goes over the advertising board due to his momentum and falls. But he seems to be alright.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Moeen Ali heaves it to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Moeen mistimes his pull shot to mid on.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Did that carry? Fuller ball, around off. Malan goes for the drive but gets the outside edge. Conway dives to his left. The ball carries to him but it is very low. It hits the left glove and rolls to third man. A chance goes begging and Neesham cannot believe it. One taken.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Malan looks to slog it across the line but misses.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Ali punches it to deep cover for one.
Change! None of the two options we talked about as it is James Neesham who will bowl from this end.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again, a boundary somewhat spoils what would have been brilliant over for New Zealand! Loopy ball, on off. Malan drives it aerially over covers. The man from long off runs to his right and even dives but the ball beats him on its way to the fence.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Worked to deep mid-wicket for a single. A good over by Sodhi so far. Can he finish well?
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, wide outside off. Ali reaches for it and chops it towards covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely driven to the right of long off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off, Ali pushes it to long off for one. Moeen is off the mark.
Moeen Ali walks out to bat! Two left-handers out there now. Will we see Glenn Phillips come on or maybe Milne for some short stuff to Moeen! Remains to be seen.
This looks dead! Buttler is a goner! He has been given out LBW. He reviews. This seems more in hope though. Big moment in the game.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Three reds and Buttler walks back! A big, big wicket for New Zealand as Buttler departs after getting a good start. Loopy ball, around off, Jos looks to play the reverse sweep again but gets no bat on it. He is thudded on the pads in front of the off stump and the umpire raises the finger. Review is taken but this looks dead straight. Yup, no bat on it and three reds on the Ball Tracker! A big blow to England.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Worked to long on for one. So, despite the boundary, Santner goes for only 8 in his first over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) The reverse sweep again but it is not executed well. Buttler chops it towards short third man.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on leg. Buttler paddles it to fine leg for a couple.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant, brilliant execution! Flatter ball, on leg. Buttler nails the reverse sweep. The ball goes through backward point. The man from deep cover runs to his left but has no chance.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Buttler looks to work it away but gets a leading edge. The ball goes towards covers.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Malan gets low and drags it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Change! Spin from the other end too as Mitchell Santner is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Malan backs away to the leg side and pushes it to deep cover for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled. Buttler dances down the track so Sodhi drags his length back. This is pushed to sweeper cover for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This time he cuts it well. Towards deep cover for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Darted across. Malan goes for the cut but it is quite close to him. He misses.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Googly, around leg. Buttler works it to the leg side for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Sodhi starts with a loopy ball, on the pads. Malan clips it to square leg for a single.
Change! Spin for the first time tonight, Ish Sodhi comes on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A 90 mph delivery, on a length around leg, once again Malan fails to get any bat behind it. The ball goes off the thigh pad towards short fine leg and they cross for a leg bye. At the end of the Powerplay, England are 40/1!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and around leg at 85 mph, Malan sticks back to play it on the leg side but the ball skids on and strikes him high on the pads.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Milne digs it in short, around off at 91 mph, Jos stands tall to get on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and close to off, Buttler once again drives it with minimum footwork but finds the cover fielder.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around leg, Malan nudges it behind square leg and opens his account with a single.
Dawid Malan walks out to bat.
Is that a clean catch? The soft signal is out. Yup, Kane Williamson has fingers under the ball.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Milne comes and strikes straightaway. He delivers it on a length and wide outside off at 144 kph, Jonny Bairstow reaches out for it to drive it through the line but the ball hurries onto his bat. Jonny ends up mistiming it towards mid off where Kane Williamson goes down low to his left and takes a fantastic diving catch. He is claiming it but the onfield umpires want to get it checked upstairs. The soft signal is out and that will remain out as the replays confirm that Kane has done everything cleanly. First blow to England.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, England are 68/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between England and New Zealand. Everything related to England and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs New Zealand live score. Do check for England vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.