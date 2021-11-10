England vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That's a wrap to this exhilarating see-saw contest. We have got our first finalist in New Zealand. Do join us on Thursday for the clash between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai to find out the second finalist. The action will begin at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!
Kane Williamson, the victorious captain of New Zealand, says that they have played England on a number of occasions and they knew it was going to be a great game of cricket. Adds that England had a good total on the board but staying in the game was the key. Praises Daryl Mitchell and the character that he has shown throughout the tournament. Confesses that they were probably a little behind the curve but the momentum shifted at the right time. Praises James Neesham and says that it was a valuable knock from him and it was ultimately the deciding factor for them. Shares that they will be watching the second semi-final and is expecting a fantastic match. Signs off by saying that they know they have another challenge coming up and they will focus on that.
Eoin Morgan, the captain of England, says that coming into the game they knew that both sides were really good and credits Kane Williamson and his team for the way they played. Praises his team by saying that they fought really hard in the tournament and even in this game, but it wasn't their day. Says that it is hard to identify the key moments where they lost the game but feels that they lost the momentum in the last few overs. Shares that it was a sluggish wicket and offered a bit to the spinners but England hung in there to put a par score. Credits James Neesham for the way he hit sixes straightaway on this pitch. Finishes by saying that he loves playing for England and he hopes to play the next T20 World Cup in 2022.
No prizes for guessing, Daryl Mitchell is the Player of the Match! The Kiwi opener says that it was a little whirlwind. He adds that he is just happy to get the job done in the end. Mentions that the pitch was a little two-paced at the start and the innings by Conway set the platform and Neesham with his hitting from ball one helped them. Adds that they wanted to hang in there and they knew that one or two good overs will help them to get the job done. He signs off by saying that it is cool to have his family here watching the game.
Presentation time...
Earlier in the match, after being asked to bat first, England didn't get the desired start. Losing Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler resulted in zero fluency for them, especially in the first half. The English team clawed their way back through the partnership between Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan and then the former made sure England crossed the 160-run mark. However, the match didn't end the way they planned as they lost the plot completely during the chase in the end overs.
England will be shell-shocked. It was their game to lose till the start of the last five overs and some very average bowling at the death has cost them a chance to play in the final. James Neesham targeted Chris Jordan in the 17th over and New Zealand amassed 23 runs from it and that turned out to be the momentum stealer. The Blackcaps rode the momentum from thereon and demolished the target in the end.
The chips were down in the New Zealand camp. The required rate was alarmingly high. The chance to play in the final was fast slipping away. It was a pitch that demanded application and bravery. Daryl Mitchell showed both the qualities and James Neesham's arrival injected fresh momentum into the chase for the Kiwis. His sparkling cameo brought the required rate down drastically and then Mitchell took over. He stayed unbeaten and steered the Kiwis to victory with 6 balls to spare in the end. Unbelievable.
To be honest, it appeared that it's not the night for New Zealand. Their chase started on a wrong note as they lost two of the most experienced batters in Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson fairly early and cheaply. The 82-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway brought a ray of hope in the New Zealand camp but the departure of the latter put immense pressure on them. Mitchell did spend some time in the middle but he was not at his fluent best and struggled for timing. That was one half of the story, the next half made him the hero.
NEW ZEALAND ARE IN THE FINAL! They have done it. They have avenged their loss against England by knocking them out of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The pain of Lord's, the ghost of Lord's that haunted the Blackcaps has been buried here in Abu Dhabi. What a match! What a victory! Daryl Mitchell has emerged as the unlikely hero for the Kiwis and they are over the moon. The Kiwi dugout is jumping in joy. You can feel the excitement in the air.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mitchell though wants to end it in style and he does so! NEW ZEALAND HAVE BEATEN THE FINALIST OF THE LAST EDITION AND HEAD TO THEIR MAIDEN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL! A high full toss, on middle and leg, Mitchell swings, it goes off the inner half through backward square leg. Boundary. New Zealand win by 5 wickets.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Santner now pulls it towards deep square leg for one. Singles will do it now for the Kiwis.
Eoin Morgan is in discussion with Chris Woakes. Does the pacer have one more trick up his sleeve?
18.4 overs (1 Run) Five more needed! A short one, on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls, this time he does not get on top of the bounce. It goes off the top edge but lands well short of deep square leg for one.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Daryl Mitchell is in a hurry now to end this. He is just a big hit away! Short and on middle, sits up to be hit. Mitchell nails the pull and it goes over the mid-wicket fence.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Daryl Mitchell, you beauty! After Neesham's wicket, the onus is now on him and he is providing the late kick. Not good bowling though from England. It is on a length and on middle, this is thumped over the long on fence for a biggie. 12 needed in 10. New Zealand's game to lose.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Two taken! Shorter and on middle, this is slapped straight down the ground. They take one, go for the second. Complete it.
Mitchell Santner will bat now. We are headed for a thrilling finish, folks. Chris Woakes will bowl the penultimate over. He has been the man with the ball for Eoin Morgan. Can he deliver here?
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The googly of Adil Rashid does it! He bowls it shorter and outside off. James Neesham looks to cut it away but gets it from the outer half of the bat. The ball goes aerially to the right of extra cover. Eoin Morgan moves to that side and takes it with ease. 20 needed in the last 2 overs!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Daryl Mitchell slaps it towards long off for one. They think for the second but settle for one.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Oh, how the momentum has changed in the last 10 balls! A short ball by Adil Rashid. Daryl Mitchell rocks back and pulls it way over the long on fence. 21 needed from 14 now.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Neesham would have been gone! Shorter ball, on off. He cuts it to covers and takes off for one. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end so Neesham is safe.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There she goes! Neesham is playing a gem of an innings here for New Zealand! Tossed up, googly and on off. Neesham gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Chopped to long off. Daryl Mitchell gets in the way of Adil Rashid so he does not take the single. So good to see in such a crunch situation.
Change in bowling. Adil Rashid (3-0-25-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Neesham, swings, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. End of a huge over, the game has changed in the favour of the Kiwis now. 34 needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) That lands in between the two fielders! On middle, Neesham once again looks to loft it over the leg side. Does not connect that well. Liam Livingstone runs to his right from deep mid-wicket. Jonny Bairstow runs to his left from long on but both do not go for the catch. Two in the end. Jordan can't believe it.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BAIRSTOW'S KNEE HAS TOUCHED THE ROPES! That is what he was worried about and that is a maximum for Neesham. Yet another one and he has got New Zealand back into the game. Heart in the mouth stuff for Neesham there. A slower one. this is dragged towards wide long on. The timing is not there. Bairstow runs towards the ball, takes it and as he falls down, he does so behind the ropes but tosses the ball to Livingstone who catches it and releases the throw. Jordan is celebrating. The throw is to the keeper's end where the bails are whipped off. Even the run out is to be checked. The soft signal for the catch is out. Replays show that the knee of Bairstow has touched the ropes and there is no need to look any further. Drama galore.
Is that a catch? The soft signal is out. Hang on, it is a six. Jonny Bairstow's knee touched the ropes while collecting the catch.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is not good, not what is expected from Jordan! He is so good at death but that is what pressure can do to you. Looks to bowl the slower one but bowls it well wide outside off. Left alone.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! This is a huge over! On middle, once again, the bowler misses the spot. It is thumped down to the long on fence for a boundary. This is outstanding batting from Neesham.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to Jordan here! Down the leg side. Way down the leg side. Left alone. Morgan has a word with his bowler.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on the pads. James Neesham misses the whip. The ball hits his pads and rolls away. Buttler chases it by going towards deep square and they get two leg byes.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! On a length, on the pads. Neesham lines himself up and heaves it way over the mid-wicket fence.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full around off, Neesham drags his attempted slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket. A single to close a terrific over. What a spell from Liam Livingstone - 4-0-22-2!
Change in bowling. Chris Jordan (2-0-16-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Neesham sees it through to the keeper.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A bit straighter from Liam, it's worked in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Liam Livingstone is all over Daryl Mitchell at the moment. Dishes out a leg spinner, outside off, Daryl has not picked it, tries to drive but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, full and outside off, Daryl Mitchell tries to play the reverse-batted shot but misses.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full, around off and spinning away, Daryl throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
The game is slipping away from New Zealand. They need someone to play a blinder of an innings here. Can James Neesham do that?
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Liam Livingstone is doing with the ball, gets his second wicket and removes the dangerous Glenn Phillips. A floated delivery, pitching fuller and around middle, perhaps a leg spinner, Phillips winds up for a big heave over the leg side but gets a massive top edge on it. The ball flies down to long off and Sam Billings takes the simplest of catches. The wheels are coming off for the Kiwis. 60 needed off 29 balls.
