England vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Spears in a full ball around off, Glenn Phillips forces it out to the right of mid on and takes a single. Chris Jordan came up with a good sliding stop inside the ring.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side with a 151 kph short delivery, Daryl Mitchell plays a mistimed pull to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The quicker you bowl, the faster you travel. Wood goes short and sharp around off, Daryl Mitchell looks to pull but only manages a top edge. It flies behind the keeper and finds the fence. New Zealand won't mind how they come as long as they come.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) 100 up! Shortish and around off, at 91 mph, Mitchell backs away to heave it over the leg side but ends up slicing it down to third man for two. Singles or doubles won't do it for the Blackcaps. They need to find the boundaries.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Again it's on the shorter side around off, Glenn taps it down to cover-point and rotates the strike.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Daryl Mitchell steps back and slaps it down to long off for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Punched past covers for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Glenn Phillips misses the drive. Jos Buttler takes the bails off but he does not have the ball in his hand. It goes to short third man and they cross for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Liam Livingstone does it! The pressure was building up and it results in a wicket. Liam Livingstone fires this outside off. Conway is down the track to drive but gets no bat on it. Jos Buttler does the rest behind the stumps and New Zealand are in big, big trouble now. They need 72 in 38 balls and Glenn Phillips walks out to bat.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Did that carry? Flatter ball, on off. Conway hits it hard back to the bowler. The ball goes very low to Liam Livingstone. He gets his right hand down but cannot grab it. Maybe, that bounced in front.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on off. Conway hits it to the right of long on for a couple.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A very full one, on off. Daryl Mitchell hits it to long on for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! 12 from it! On middle, this is pulled through square leg. Two taken.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That though was a tremendous effort from Jordan! What an athlete that guy is! He just could not hang onto it in the end! This is tossed up nicely, it is full and on off. Mitchell lofts it down the ground towards long off. Jordan leaps, he stretches one hand up. He never went for the catch and always wanted to push it back inside. Initially, it did seem like he saved 5 for his side but the replays show that it hit his hand and then lands on the ropes. First biggie for Mitchell! Can this get him going now?
12.4 overs (1 Run) Now Devon plays the reverse sweep, he does hit it well but to short third man for only a run.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Now a googly but down the leg side. Conway sweeps, it comes more off the gloves, goes fine on the leg side for two.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Mitchell will be very disappointed he did not put that away! This is very short and into the pads. Probably holds a touch on the surface! Mitchell is way too early into the pull shot, it hits the pad and rolls towards short third man for one. Leg bye.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Conway chops it to point for one. Really smartly bowled, Slowed it up nicely.
Change. Adil Rashid (2-0-14-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So despite the boundary, just the 7 from the over. On middle, this is swept through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the covers! Once again a boundary just as the pressure was building! Outside off and fuller. Conway gets it past covers. This one races away to the fence.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Conway skips down the track and hits it hard back towards the bowler who does well to stop it with one hand. Saves at least one run for his side.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On middle, this is heaved towards wide mid on. Two taken.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Run out chance! Not taken! Liam fires it in outside off. Conway jams it out to short third man and takes off for a run. He is sent back. Rashid puts in a wayward throw towards the keeper and Conway makes it back in time.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller outside off, Conway looks to sweep but misses.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a big over for the Kiwis. Welcome one. 94 needed in 9. A short one on middle, Mitchell looks to ramp it but is beaten for pace.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Quicker, Wood really bends his back on this one. Conway taps it to point for one.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Is this the momentum shifting over? Well, 14 from it with a ball to go. What a shot this is! Conway skips down the track. This is banged in short. Conway upper-cuts it and it flies over the point fence for a biggie. Kane Williamson is on his feet in the dugout, applauding the shot.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single from the Free Hit! Angled into the body, Mitchell shuffles back and looks to heave it, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls behind the wickets for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Not what England wanted but Kiwis will be delighted. They have a Free Hit but they need to make use of it. This is short and on the body. Conway looks to pull but misses. It hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye. Can Mitchell take advantage of the Free Hit?
10.2 overs (1 Run) Mitchell would feel he missed out! This is into his strong area, it is angled into the pads. Mitchell looks to flick but misses. It hits him on the pad and rolls beside the wicket. They cross and it's given as a run. The 50-run stand comes up.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! A boundary after the break, just what the Kiwis needed! On middle, length. Mitchell clears his front leg and smacks it past the bowler. It goes screaming away to the boundary.
