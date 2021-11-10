England vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Had Conway collected it cleanly. It could have been a chance! He looks to play the paddle scoop. Boult bowls it into the pitch and on middle, it hits the arm of Malan and lobs to the right of the keeper who runs towards the ball but does not pick it up cleanly. A single in the end.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length now and on off, Ali slaps it down to long off and gets to the other end.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is the boundary! Welcome one! Boult errs in line, he slips this one down the leg side. Moeen flicks it through backward square leg, and it gets to the fence in no time.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another one which lands in no man's land! A slower short ball outside off, Malan looks to slap it but once again is a touch early into the shot. He mistimes it aerially towards covers for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Lands safe! A slower one, it is the knuckle-ball. Fuller and on middle, Moeen is early as he tries to loft it. It goes more off the toe-end towards mid off. Tim Southee runs in from long off and dives forward but does not get to it. Good effort but he could not get there in time. A single. The 50-run stand comes up.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Well bowled but nicely played too! A very full delivery, on middle, Moeen squeezes it through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and two runs taken.
Change. Trent Boult (2-0-22-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Just a single off the last ball which brings up 100 for England. A full toss on off, a quick one. Moeen strokes it to mid off for a run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Malan plays it through covers for one. A good over so far but can he end it well?
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Well, if you want to call it that! This is full and on middle, it is thumped back towards the bowler extremely hard. Milne sticks his left hand out. It does not stick, hits the fingers and goes towards the left of long on who initially had run to his right. Hence, two.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another short one, angling across the left-hander. Malan looks to pull but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller now and on middle, Ali swings, it goes more off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Almost found the gap in the end! Malan makes room and Milne bangs it short and outside off, it is a slower one. Malan somehow reaches out for it and hits it wide of mid off for one.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary on the last ball of the over! Shorter ball, outside off. Moeen Ali slaps it hard. This time, the man at backward point has no chance and the ball runs away to the fence.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Malan shuffles way across the off pole and Sodhi bowls a full toss down the leg side. Malan sweeps it to deep square leg for just a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Malan reverse-sweeps it to short third man. Finds the fielder. A dot ball.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Tapped to covers for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Flatter ball, on the pads. Malan plays the reverse sweep. Neesham dives to his left at backward point and gets his hands to it. One taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Moeen comes down the track so Sodhi bowls it shorter. It's worked wide of long on by Moeen. Ali wants the second but Malan sends him back.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, down the leg side. Ali misses the pull. This could well be the over where he decides to step on the gas.
Change! Time for some leg spin as Ish Sodhi is back. 2-0-12-1 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, wide outside off. Moeen Ali drills it to sweeper cover for one. 7 from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Short ball, outside off. But this is a slower one. Ali is way too early into his pull shot and misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slips a yorker, on the pads. Malan works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Punched to deep cover for one.
11.2 overs (3 Runs) Brilliant, brilliant work by Glenn Phillips! Length ball, outside off. Malan nails the cover drive again. The man at cover dives but cannot stop it. It looks destined to reach the fence but Glenn Phillips is a man on a mission. He sprints hard to his left and dives to stop it. Saves a run for his team.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pushed to long on for an easy single.
Change! Adam Milne is on!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the pads. Ali works it to deep square leg for one. So, the Glenn Phillips experiment costs New Zealand 11 runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Darts it on the pads, it's worked towards deep mid-wicket. Glenn Phillips chases it in anticipation of the batters looking for the second. The man from deep also sprints in and the batters settle for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He could play that shot all day and find the boundary 9 out of 10 times! Tossed up, on off. He lifts it over covers and wide of long off for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Darted on the leg stump, Malan misses the reverse sweep and it goes very closely past the leg stump.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another gorgeous stroke from the bat of Malan! Flighted ball, around middle. He backs away to the leg side and lofts it over covers. The man from long off runs to his right but has no chance.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Darted around off. Ali hits it towards long off. The man collects the ball on the bounce as the batters cross.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, England are 116/2. The live updates of England vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs New Zealand, England vs New Zealand live score, England vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.