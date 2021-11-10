England vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Daryl Mitchell covers the line and defends it back. Woakes has bowled three overs from his quota of 4. 2/16 so far.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Risky single. On a good length and in the line of the stumps, Conway walks forward and forces it towards mid off for a quick run. Chris Jordan misses his shy at the bowler's end otherwise it would have been close. The replays show that Devon had to run around Woakes and that could have cost him in case of a direct hit.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, angling away, Devon tries to push it through the line but gets an inside edge past the stumps to short fine leg. He looks for a run but is sent back.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Daryl brings down a straight bat and pushes it to long on for a run. Perfect from Mitchell after finding the boundary. New Zealand need a partnership at the moment.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Angling down the leg side, on a length, Daryl Mitchell flicks it firmly and behind square leg for a boundary.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Aerial... Fuller and around off, slower in pace at 117 kph, Mitchell is early into the shot and goes through with it. He mistimes it in the air but it goes straight behind the bowler and lands in no man's land. Two runs taken.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce into the boundary. Jordan serves it on a length and outside off, this time Conway stays composed rather than loose, brings his bat down properly and lofts it over covers for a boundary. Will this break the shackles?
3.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease. What an over, so far!
3.4 overs (0 Run) No timing at all. England have tightened the screws very early in the game. Short ball, around off at 140 kph, Conway is early into the pull shot and bottom-edges it in the direction of the bowler.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, a bit on the shorter side, Conway tries to work it down to fine leg but misses.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss. This one is on a length and outside off, Devon Conway tries to slap it through the line but fails to connect.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Angling into the batsman, on a length around off, at 140 kph, Devon defends it back from the crease.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and wide outside off, Conway has a lazy poke at it, away from his body, and he misses.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Mitchell mistimes his shot to the off side. A wicket maiden for Chris Woakes!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Beauty by Chris. Serves it on a length and close to off, seaming away, Daryl Mitchell is caught pushing and missing inside the line.
New Zealand are in some trouble here. Devon Conway is in the middle now.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Massive moment in this match, Kane Williamson is gone. England are celebrating big, they know the value of this wicket. The accumulator for New Zealand, the talisman, Kane flops in a big semi-final. Woakes has picked two big wickets in his opening spell. He delivers it on a length around off at 133 kph, Kane Williamson tries to be funky with his attempted paddle scoop. Walks across the stumps but only manages to spoon it from the outer portion of his bat. It flies to the right of short fine leg and Adil Rashid keeps his eyes on the ball to catch it safely.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling down at 132 kph, Kane fails to flick and is hit on the pads. No appeal as it's going down.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off and a bit short, Kane walks forward and then tries to dab it down but gets a bottom edge. The ball rolls softly near the stumps.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A touch short around middle and leg, Kane Williamson tucks it off his pads but finds short fine leg. Woakes gets away with a poor delivery, either side of short 45 and that would have been a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, worked in the gap at mid-wicket for one.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Another three. Chris Jordan is too straight with his line, Daryl Mitchell flicks it through mid-wicket and finds the gap. Liam Livingstone chases it to his left in the deep, slides to stop the ball and when he gets up, he loses his balance. His weight pushes him beyond the boundary line but Liam has released the ball before that. Smart work.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, on middle, Kane works it in front of square leg and picks up a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a drag on. Jordan lands it on a length and outside off, shaping away, Williamson is a bit loose there, tries to force the issue off the back foot to covers but gets an inside edge. It beats the stumps and dribbles towards the keeper.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, at 136 kph, Kane is forward as he plays a confident drive to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jordan starts with a short ball outside off at 132 kph, Kane goes on his toes but plays a mistimed punch to covers.
Chris Jordan is set to steam in.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Chris goes fuller and around off, Williamson flicks it wide of mid on and the ball speeds away. It keeps on hurrying along the turf as the mid on fielder gives the chase. The ball starts to slow down a bit and Sam Billings, running across to his left, from deep mid-wicket slides to stop the ball. The batsmen pick three runs. A mixed-bag first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Nervy start for Kane! Back of a length, outside off and nipping away late, Williamson stands back and tries to punch but misses.
0.4 over (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle and leg again, Daryl Mitchell does well to flick it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
Kane Williamson finds himself in much, much earlier than he would have liked.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Woakes has delivered a dream start to England. The English boys are ecstatic. This one holds onto the pitch a little bit and that was the main reason for Guptill's undoing. Fuller one, on middle and leg at 134 kph, Martin Guptill decides to flick it off his pads but the ball comes off the pitch slowly and takes a big leading edge. It balloons towards mid on and Moeen Ali settles underneath it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Some movement there. On a length and outside off, shaping away, Guptill throws his bat at it but is beaten by the movement.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Martin Guptill makes a statement on the first ball. Short in length and outside off, Guptill latches onto it and smashes it over covers. You can't afford to offer width to Martin.
