4.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, a little punch from the back foot, to the left of mid off, and a single is pinched.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Southee goes short around off, Buttler drags his attempted pull shot down to fine leg for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Jonny knocks it down to long on and takes a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length again, around middle and leg, Bairstow tries to heave but misses. A stifled appeal for an lbw is not entertained by the umpire. Missing leg, perhaps.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! First signs of real aggression from Bairstow. This one is on a length outside off, at 135 kph, Bairstow attacks it from the middle of his blade and clubs it behind the bowler for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Almost a drag on. Fuller and on off, Buttler tries to drive minus any footwork and inside-edges it past the stumps to fine leg. They cross.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish around leg, pulled down to fine leg for one. 16 from the over!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, angling away, Buttler swivels with his pull shot but misses.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Buttler drives it down to mid off where Williamson makes a tumbling stop. The batsmen cross as Kane scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Buttler is safely in though. The ball deflects off the stumps towards and wrong-foots the mid-wicket fielder who was trying to back up the throw. Boult has to run and collect the ball and by then, the batsmen pick one more.
3.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Runs are coming thick and fast. Trent Boult decides to bowl the effort ball. He bends his back to go short but it goes well over the batsman and the keeper for a boundary behind.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Buttler pushes it with an angled bat to point.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! The last shot forces Boult to change his length. He goes a bit short but the line is wide outside off, Buttler latches onto the room and slaps it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class written all over this shot! Trent Boult looks for some movement but in the process, he delivers it a little too full around off. There is a slight inward movement but Buttler covers it and drives it crisply down the ground for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, shaping away a bit along with holding up from the pitch, Jonny Bairstow pushes it out a bit aerially but safely towards mid on. Top over by Tim!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, nipping back in and beating the attempted cross-batted shot from Bairstow. It pings him on the pads and dies near the surface.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around middle, Bairstow stays back with an open stance and pushes it towards mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a good length at 134 kph, around middle and shaping down, Jonny fails to defend and wears it high on his pads.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and close to off, Jos taps it down towards cover-point and rotates the strike.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, some movement there, Buttler pushes it off his front foot to covers.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again, a boundary on the last ball spoils a good over. This one is a bit streaky also. Back of a length, around off and angling away, Jonny Bairstow rocks back to crack it square of the wicket on the off side but it takes the inner edge and speeds past the stumps to the fine leg fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Jonny sways away from the line.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Fractionally short and around off, Jonny Bairstow punches it through the gap at covers for a brace.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Beautiful delivery. Some inward swing in the air as it lands fuller around off, Bairstow tries to play the trajectory but the ball lands and leaves him with the seam movement. Beats the outside edge by a whisker. Unplayable.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Trent Boult drags his length back and delivers it around leg, Jonny Bairstow tries to pull but misses. It hits him on the thigh pad and rolls towards backward point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Right on the money, as always. Boult lands it on a length around middle, Bairstow gets behind the line and defends it towards mid on.
Trent Boult set to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the first semi-final. Southee stays full but the line again is on middle and leg, Buttler flicks it with great timing and finds the gap at backward square leg. A boundary results.
0.5 over (0 Run) Southee attempts to repeat the same delivery from the middle stump line. But this time there is no movement and it skids on with the angle. Buttler tries to flick but misses. He is hit on the pads but only a muted appeal for an lbw follows. Missing leg.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A lovely outswinger from Southee. Lands it close to off and takes it away with the seam movement, Jos has his feet rooted to the crease as he attempts to drive. Misses.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quick run. A touch too full in length and around off, Bairstow gets behind the line and pushes it with soft hands towards mid on. They rush across for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Southee pitches it up on this occasion, outside off, Jonny Bairstow drives it off the front foot but finds the fielder at covers.
0.1 over (1 Run) Southee begins with a short ball on middle, at 83 mph, Buttler stands tall and pulls it down to fine leg for a single. England are underway.
The players are out on the field. New Zealand have already taken the field. Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler stride out to bat. Tim Southee will start with the ball. But before the game, both teams take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Kumar Dharmasena says play. Here we go...
Here we go, folks! All set for the first semi-final of what has been a fantastic tournament. The teams stride out for the anthems. But before the anthems, the players and the officials along with the ground staff will observe a moment of silence for Mohan Singh, the chief curator of this ground, who recently passed away. Now, the anthem of New Zealand will be played followed by that of Great Britain.
Tim Southee comes in for a quick interview as well. The Kiwi speedster says that they are very excited to be here. Adds that their experience with the ball has come in handy. Shares that losing Lockie Ferguson early was a big blow but Adam Milne coming in has done well for them.
A quick chat with Jos Buttler. The English wicketkeeper says that he is keeping things very simple and is trying to take advantage of the Powerplay. Adds that not having Jason Roy is a huge blow as he is a massive part of the team but that gives opportunities to other guys. Says that the consistency by the bowlers has been great and starting well in the Powerplay has helped them a lot.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of England, says that he would have bowled first as well, as that has been the trend in this tournament. Hopes that the toss doesn't decide the game. Informs that Sam Billings comes in for Jason Roy. Shares that Roy missing out is devastating but it provides a hardworking guy like Billings a chance. Confirms that Bairstow will open the batting with Buttler. Mentions that New Zealand are a very good side and they cannot afford to take them lightly.
Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, says it looks like a good surface and the dew can come into play and hence, he wants to bowl. Informs they are playing the same team. Adds it is a busy period for them, they are trying to build on the performances and the players are looking forward to the challenge. Further says that the experienced bowlers have stepped up to the occasion and the conditions have also suited them. Ends by saying the attitude out there is important and they would look to bring the same sort of energy.
England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (In for Jason Roy), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Toss - Time for the all-important toss. Both, Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson are in the middle. The English skipper flips the coin, Tails is the call and it's a Tail. NEW ZEALAND ELECT TO FIELD!
Pitch - The surface is expected to be two-paced and batting is going to be challenging. The batting side should look to make hay in the first six overs against a hard new ball.
A mouthwatering contest coming your way! It'll be New Zealand's fiery bowling attack up against the power-packed English batting. Will we see Kane Williamson seek his revenge and progress to the final? Or will it be Morgan and his men sending the Kiwis home? Don't go anywhere, action coming up soon!
The Blackcaps started their campaign on a losing note but have come back stronger than ever and won all their remaining games thereafter and will come into this semi-final game pretty high on confidence. New Zealand's bowling attack will be the key, as it has been throughout the tournament. Their batting on the other side has been inconsistent, we saw Martin Guptill and Daryl Michell play a few impressive knocks, and the middle order doing its fair bit to get New Zealand home. Not to forget, the Kiwis have been playing with one less batter and have opted for an extra seam option in their last few games. Will New Zealand stay with their winning formula? Or will we see any change in their XI?
The pre-tournament favourites, England, were always expected to make it to the semis. They did that in style by topping their group and getting big wins over strong opponents like Australia and West Indies. But the loss in the final game of the group stage against South Africa and more than that the loss of their prolific hard-hitting opener Jason Roy will be a little concern for the English team. Their middle order has not been tested enough in this tournament so far and if the Kiwis can make some early inroads, they might be able to stop this explosive English batting lineup tonight. It will be interesting to see how they cope with that if that scenario occurs.
It's time for the first semi-final clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi! Hello and welcome folks, to a match that will hopefully be a thrilling battle between England and New Zealand. Well, we all know what we witnessed the last time these two sides met in an ICC World Cup, a game full of drama and probably the best ODI game to have ever been played. We will hope to see the same kind of fireworks in this big encounter and boy, if we do see it we are in for one entertaining evening.
... SHOW TIME ...
