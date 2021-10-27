England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Rahim beats the diving backward point and takes two runs before third man cuts it off.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very nicely played! A short ball from Mills and Rahim stands tall to it. Rahim ramps it over the keeper's head and collects a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Mahmudullah rocks back and nudges it to square leg for one more.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, on middle. Mahmudullah sits back and pulls it to the right of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off, steered to third man for one.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to check a run out. The replays show Mushfiqur Rahim was inside the crease when the bails were coming off. The batter is safe. The final decision is Not Out.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Mills comes 'round the wicket and bowls it on a length and on off. Mahmudullah blocks it in front of the covers and takes a quick single. Morgan there grabs it and underarms it to the keeper's end. The run out is taken upstairs and it shows Rahim was well in. A single.
Tymal Mills comes into the attack now. He replaces Chris Jordan.
8.6 overs (0 Run) 7 coming off it then! A flatter ball, on off. Rahim steers it down to short third and looks to take a single. Mahmudullah is not interested though.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A loppy ball, on off. Mahmudullah prods and tucks it to square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker and on off. Mahmudullah cuts it to backward point.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Gives this one some air and bowls it around off. Mahmudullah skips down and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Tossed up, full on middle. Rahim stays on the back foot and taps it to short third man for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, well outside off. Mahmudullah cuts it hard but finds the fielder at deep point. A single to end the over!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball, way outside off. Mahmudullah reaches out to play the cut shot but he misses. Wided!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around middle. Mushfiqur Rahim tucks it to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good-length ball, jagging back in from midlde. Mahmudullah misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim punches it off the back foot towards sweeper cover. The batters cross for a run.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Bangladesh and Mushfiqur Rahim will take that! Good-length ball, outside off. Rahim looks to cut but it takes the underedge and the ball flies past Jos Buttler behind the sticks to go into the fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good-length ball, angling in from leg. Mushfiqur Rahim misses his nudge. Wide called by the umpire.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and cuts it past point to collect a couple of runs.
Chris Jordan is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Mahmudullah cuts hard but finds the backward point fielder.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Mushfiqur Rahim makes room on the off side and drives it to wide of long off for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Mahmudullah drills it to long off for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A fantastic effort from Tymal Mills at short third man and he almost took a blinder! Tossed up, on middle. Mushfiqur Rahim plays the reverse sweep. Tymal Mills at short third man jumps full stretch to his right but fails to grab it cleanly. Top effort though from the big man! A single taken.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Mushfiqur Rahim prods and blocks it off the front foot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid tosses this one up, around middle and leg. Mushfiqur Rahim tucks it behind square on the leg side.
Adil Rashid is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim hangs back and runs it down to third man for one. Bangladesh are 27/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim stands tall and taps it to backward point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling in from middle. Mushfiqur Rahim tickles it to short fine leg and looks for a run but is rightly sent back by Mahmudullah.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Mushfiqur Rahim blocks it to the off side.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant piece of fielding from Adil Rashid and it is the dangerous Shakib Al Hasan who walks back to the hut! Bangladesh lose their third wicket and are in a spot of bother now! Woakes bangs it into the deck, around middle. Shakib Al Hasan looks to pull but it goes off the top edge behind square on the leg side. Adil Rashid at short fine leg runs behind and puts in a dive to take a very good catch.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, down leg. Shakib Al Hasan hangs back and whips it over mid-wicket to collect a couple of runs.
