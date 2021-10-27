England vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Bangladesh from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Mahedi Hasan blocks it out.
Mahedi Hasan comes in at number 8 for Bangladesh.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Liam Livingstone strikes yet again! Huge wicket this for England as they get to see the back of Bangladesh's skipper! Loopy ball, outside off, turning away late. Mahmudullah shimmies down and looks to go downtown but he only manages a thick outside edge and the ball goes in the air towards short third man. Chris Woakes there settles under it and takes an easy catch.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, coming in with the angle, around leg. Nurul Hasan eases it to long on for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on middle. Mahmudullah drills it to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This is fuller in length, darted on the pads. Mahmudullah fails to dig it out and gets hit low on his pads.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down leg. Nurul Hasan tucks it to the leg side for an easy run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Full ball, just outside off. Mahmudullah skips down to heave it away but he misses.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Mahmudullah stays back and drives hard but staright to the mid off fielder.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan cuts it to deep cover for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Jordan sprays this one down leg. Nurul Hasan misses his nudge and it is called a wide.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Lovely change of pace from Jordan! He hurls a slower ball, into the pitch. Mahmudullah is early into his pull shot, it takes the splice of the bat towards square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Nurul Hasan eases it to long on for a run.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan looks to slash hard at it but he fails to get any bat on it.
Chris Jordan is brought back into the attack now. His figures read (1-0-11-0) so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Nurul Hasan taps it to backward point and takes off for a run. Had that been a direct hit at the bowler's end Nurul Hasan was a goner!
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays show Nurul Hasan was well inside the crease before the bails were knocked off. The batters get two runs in the end.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Bangladesh are feeling the pressure now! Tossed up, around middle. Nurul Hasan clips it to deep mid-wicket and scampers through for the second run. Throw comes in from the deep to the keeper's end. Jos Buttler whips the bails off but Nurul Hasan is well inside the crease.
Nurul Hasan walks out at number 7.
12.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Never run on the misfields they say, but Afif Hossain had some other plans! A big mix-up in the middle and Bangladesh slip further! Flatter ball, down leg. Mahmudullah tickles it to Tymal Mills at short fine leg. He fumbles and Afif Hossain looks for the second run. Mahmudullah is not interested and he sends him back. Mills throws it to the keeper's end and Jos Buttler does the rest.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Bye! Tossed up, outside off. Afif Hossain looks to play the reverse sweep but he misses. Jos Buttler fails to collect the ball cleanly and the batters take a bye.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing and placement from Afif Hossain! Just a tad short, outside off. Hossain rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Mahmudullah punches it to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) They thought of a second but settles with a single. A length ball, on off. Mahmudullah guides it to short third man for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The back up fumbles to carry it but the fielder from the deep does well to deny them a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller now, on off, hit back to Woakes.
11.4 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! A length ball, outside off. Mahmudullah tries to pull but the ball does not bounce much, ends up missing it.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Afif Hossain charges down and slaps it to long off for a single. He is off the mark.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Aggressive bowling! Serves a pacy short ball, on middle. Afif Hossain has nothing but to duck under it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Mahmudullah shuffles across and tucks it to deep square leg for a single. Mahmudullah has a big job in hand now to take his team to a respectable total.
Afif Hossain is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another full ball, on middle. Afif Hossain hits it back to the bowler.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Excellent review from England and they get rid of the veteran Rahim now. A full ball, angling around middle and leg. Rahim steps across and tries to reverse hit it. England appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. The ball though runs away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Livingstone convinces Morgan to take the review and he opts to take it. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows three reds and Rahim has to walk back.
Review time! Eoin Morgan decides to take a review for lbw. The on-field decision is not out. The UltraEdge shows the bat is absent. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Mushfiqur Rahim has been sent back by Liam Livingstone. Great job by Eoin Morgan to opt for the review. The umpire has to overturn his decision and England retain their review as well.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Nice shot but just for two runs! A flighted ball, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim lifts it over extra covers for a brace.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Mahmudullah slaps it to long off for a single.
