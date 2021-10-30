England vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A loopy ball, outside off. Wade skips down and knocks it to deep cover for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, nudged to the leg side for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, on a length, on middle. Finch tucks it to the right of the bowler and Livingstone cuts it off.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, angling on middle. Wade punches off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Finch solidly blocks it out.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Finch works it to deep covers and retains the strike. A much-needed partnership building for the Aussies.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but not given! A full ball, angling down, on the pads. Finch looks to slog sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Might be pitching outside leg.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Googly now, full and on off. Wade reads it and pushes it to deep cover for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off. Wade slaps it to deep cover and collects a brace.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Wade reverse-sweeps it but finds backward point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Catch it is the call but falls short of wide long off. A full ball, outside off. Finch lifts it towards wide long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Wade comes down the track so Liam Livingstone darts it on the pads. It is pushed to the left of the bowler but the big Liam Livingstone dives there and stops it. Just 5 from the over then.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Finch works it past square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off. Finch punches it but the man at short cover dives and stops it.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off. Finch slaps it wide of sweeper cover. The batters sprint back for the second.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Wade pushes it to long on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Finch cuts it past point for one.
Spin from both ends now. Liam Livingstone is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Wade blocks it out.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for the Aussies! Flatter ball, outside off. Wade rocks back to cut but gets the outside edge. The man at first slip dives but cannot stop it. The man at short third man has no chance too and the ball reaches the fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Finch drives it past covers for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Wade drives it to the right of long off. Roy cuts it off and keeps it to one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Blocked out.
Matthew Wade walks out to the middle.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Name a better duo than Adil Rashid and his googly! It can get Kohli out. It can get Russell out and it gets Stoinis out here! This is a touch shorter and lands outside off. It turns back in sharply and Marcus Stoinis looks to cut. He gets pinged on the pads and the umpire takes no time in raising his finger. That looked dead straight and is not reviewed by Marcus Stoinis.
Adil Rashid is back into the attack. Went for 6 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the Powerplay and the Englishmen are right on top of this game. Length ball, on off. Finch takes a step down the track and works it to mid on. Australia are reeling at 21 for 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, around off. Finch drives it nicely but straight towards mid on. Dot again.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Right on the good length, outside off. Finch presses forward and drives it nicely to mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Finch looks to flick it but gets the leading edge to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Stoinis looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and a leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Woakes slips this down the leg side. Stoinis misses the flick and it is called a wide.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. The big Marcus Stoinis blocks it out.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Australia are 43/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between England and Australia. Everything related to England and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs Australia live score. Do check for England vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.