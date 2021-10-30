England vs Australia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Australia from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A bouncer from Mills, on middle. Aaron Finch sways away from it. A good over nonetheless for Australia. 10 runs from the over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Agar glances it to square leg. He rotates the strike by taking a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Finch mistimes his pull towards wide of mid on. He crosses ends.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Mills comes 'round the wicket now and bowls it on a good length, on off. Aaron Finch misses the cut. The ball zips past the outside edge.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One brings two for Aaron Finch! Another half-volley, outside off. Aaron Finch hangs back and creams it through the covers for another boundary.
Tymal Mills is back on.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Australia need more of these now! Fuller in length, on off. Aaron Finch lifts it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary. Tymal Mills knows it was not a good delivery and is not happy with himself.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Agar pushes it towards backward point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! Floats it up, outside off. Ashton Agar slashes it over cover-point for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Finch hangs back and cuts it past the diving point fielder for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked on the leg side for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle, pushed to the bowler's left.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Slower through the air, on middle. Aaron Finch stays deep in the crease. He looks to work it on the leg side but inside-edges it onto the pads. A mild appeal for an lbw from Rashid but turned down.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A googly, outside off. Agar rocks back and cuts it towards covers for a run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Agar hangs back and cuts it to point.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up beautifully, on middle. Agar puts a stride forward and blocks it watchfully.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on middle, turning back in. Agar blocks it out.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Finch tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Adil Rashid (3-0-17-1) to bowl out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Agar defends it on the off side.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Agar defends it out.
The departure of Matthew Wade will bring Ashton Agar to the crease.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Australia slip further down. A tossed-up ball, full and on middle. Wade skips down and looks to go downtown but mistimes it to long on where Roy takes a simple catch. Half of the Australian team is back in the shed. England on top of their game today.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely fielding from Morgan! A short ball, outside off. Wade slaps it to covers where Morgan does well to stop it.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Finch tucks this full ball to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Wade flicks it to the square leg region for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Finch hits it to mid off. 8 coming of this over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower ball but down the leg side. Left alone.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, outside off. Wade dabs it to third man for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! A short ball from Mills, width on offer, outside off. Wade slashes it hard and the ball goes up and lands in front of the backward point fence. It is taken upstairs and the replays show that it landed just inside the ropes. Boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) There comes the slower ball from Mills, on a length, on middle. Wade watchfully defends it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on the pads. Finch flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. They think about the second but settles with a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Wade taps it to covers for a quick single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Australia are 68/5. The live updates of England vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs Australia, England vs Australia live score, England vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.