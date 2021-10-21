Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Bangladesh Close In On Win As PNG Stumble In Chase
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, BAN vs PNG: Bangladesh are close to win vs Papua New Guinea after a splendid show from the bowlers.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. PNG delivered early blows as openers, Mohammad Naim and Litton Das, were dismissed in quick succession. Mushfiqur Rahim followed soon but Shakib Al Hasan scored 46 runs and skipper Mahmudullah hit a fighting half-century to guide their team to a challenging total of 181/7 in 20 overs. While PNG lost all their warm-up as well as the two group stage matches, Bangladesh registered their first win against co-hosts Oman in their recent tie. Bangladesh will rely heavily on Shakib al Hasan's all-round abilities in order to win their second game on the trot. (Live Scorecard)
- 18:18 (IST)OUT!Seventh wicket falls for PNG and they have just 29 runs on the board. Shakib Al Hasan got his fourth wicket as Hiri Hiri has to depart this time.Hiri Hiri c Nurul Hasan b Shakib 8(15) (4s-1)PNG 29/7 (10.3)
- 18:12 (IST)OUT!Mahedi Hasan to Norman Vanua, OUT!!Norman Vanua c Mushfiqur b Mahedi Hasan 0(2)PNG 24/6 in 9.2
- 18:10 (IST)Another WICKET!Shakib to Sese Bau, OUT!!!Another catch by Naim!!Sese Bau c Naim b Shakib 7(21)PNG 24/5 in 8.5 overs
- 17:57 (IST)OUT!Shakib to Simon Atai, OUT!! Mahedi Hasan takes the catch.Simon Atai c Mahedi Hasan b Shakib 0(2)PNG 14/4 in 4.4 overs
- 17:53 (IST)OUT!Another WICKET!! Shakib strikes on first ball.Charles Amini c Naim b Shakib 1(2)PNG 13/3 in 4.1 overs
- 17:49 (IST)OUT!Taskin Ahmed to Assad Vala, OUT!! A brilliant catch by Nurul HasanAssad Vala c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 6(9)PNG 13/2 in 3.2 overs
- 17:43 (IST)OUT!Saifuddin to Lega Siaka, LBW!! First wickets falls for PNG!Lega Siaka lbw b Saifuddin 5(10)PNG 11/1 in 2.3 overs
- 17:32 (IST)6 Runs From 1st Over!Good over from Saifuddin!! Just 6 runs from the first over.PNG 6/0 after 1st over
- 17:16 (IST)Bangladesh Score 181/7 !Bangladesh post 181/7 after 20 oversBangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Papua New GuineaPNG delivered early blows as openers, Mohammad Naim and Litton Das, were dismissed in quick successionMushfiqur Rahim followed soon but Shakib Al Hasan scored 46 runs and skipper Mahmudullah hit a fighting half-century to guide their team to a challenging total
Papua New Guinea will have to chase a score of 182 for a victory
Will they achieve this target?#T20WorldCup | #BANvPNG | https://t.co/YvOoDZP0uP pic.twitter.com/43LVumzXw9
- 17:11 (IST)Wicket !PNG end the 19th over with a wicketMorea gets Afif Hossain for 21 runsBAN 161/7 after 19 overs
- 17:06 (IST)Wicket !Nurul departs for a duck off the first ballBAN 153/6 after 18 overs
- 17:04 (IST)Four !Afif hits a cheeky four off Ravu behind the stumpsBAN 152/5 after 17.4 overs
- 17:02 (IST)Wicket !After a bit of confusion regarding a no-ball, skipper Mahmudullah is finally given out for 50 runs off 28 ballsBAN 144/5 after 17.2 overs
- 16:58 (IST)Fifty For Mahmudullah !Bangladesh skipper hits two sixes and a boundary in Soper's over to reach his fiftyBAN 142/4 after 17 overs
- 16:53 (IST)Six !Captain Mahmudullah hits another sixBangladesh looking to post a big total here in the last four oversBAN 129/4 after 16.1 overs
- 16:46 (IST)Bangladesh Need To Score Quickly !Bangladesh batters will need to step over the run-rate to post a challenging totalBAN 113/4 after 15 overs
- 16:39 (IST)Wicket !Shakib falls for 46 runs to a super catchBAN 101/4 after 13.4 overs
- 16:39 (IST)Six !Shakib Al Hasan hits a single-handed six off ValaBAN 101/3 after 13.2 overs
- 16:30 (IST)Six !Skipper Mahmudullah hits an epic six off Bau's bowlingBAN 83/3 after 11.1 overs
- 16:26 (IST)Wicket !Mushfiqur Rahim falls straight after the drinks breakBAN 72/3 after 10.2 overs
- 16:19 (IST)Six !Shakib slog sweeps Vala for a superb six off the first ball of his overBAN 64/2 after 9.1 overs
- 16:12 (IST)Wicket !Vala strikes, Litton departs for 29 runs while executing a slog sweepBAN 50/2 after 7.1 overs
- 16:07 (IST)Powerplay Ends !Bangladesh have started rebuilding the innings through Shakib Al Hasan and Litton DasBAN 45/1 after 6 overs
- 15:57 (IST)Morea Bowling Tight !Six runs off Morea's over, Bangladesh are taking it one over at a timeBAN 37/1 after 5 overs
- 15:52 (IST)Bangladesh Settle Down !Bangladesh have settled down a bit after a slow startDas and Shakib need to build on this partnershipBAN 31/1 after 4 overs
- 15:48 (IST)Six !After a relatively slow start, Shakib hits Damien Ravu over the mid-on boundary for a huge sixBAN 22/1 after 3.2 overs
- 15:46 (IST)Six !Litton Das gets going with a huge six off Chad SoperBAN 14/1 after 2.5 overs
- 15:40 (IST)Shakib Is In Early !Lots will now depend on the all-rounder as Bangladesh look to settle down after early shockBAN 6/1 after 1.4 overs
- 15:37 (IST)Good Start By PNG !PNG are off to a good start, give away only three runs in the first overBAN 3/1 after 1 over
- 15:33 (IST)Wicket !Naim falls on the second ball off Morea, flicks a leg-sided ball straight to the deep fielderBAN 0/1 after 0.2 overs
- 15:31 (IST)BANG Innings Begins !Bangladesh openers Naim Sheikh and Litton Das are in the middlePNG bowler Morea has started proceedingsDropped catch on the first ball by the PNG wicketkeeperBAN 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 15:25 (IST)All To Play For !PNG have lost all their warm-up as well as the two group stage matches in this competition and will aim for their first win in their last group gameBangladesh registered their first win against co-hosts Oman in the last match. They also lost both their warm-up matches and the group stage game against Scotland
- 15:15 (IST)Shakib Will Be Key !Shakib Al Hasan will be key to Bangladesh's chances today vs PNG
Shakib Al Hasan will be key to Bangladesh's chances today vs PNG
- 15:04 (IST)BAN Win Toss, Opt To Bat !Bangladesh win toss and decide to bat first
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Papua New Guinea.
Hello and Welcome to match 9 of the T20 World Cup Group Stage between Bangladesh and PNG set to start in Oman
Bangladesh will be looking to keep their good form in place while PNG will aim for their first win of the competition