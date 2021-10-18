T20 World Cup 2021, BAN vs SCO Highlights: Scotland Stun Bangladesh By 6 Runs In Thriller
Scotland defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. After posting 140/9, bowlers gave Scotland regular breakthroughs and never allowed Bangladesh batters to settle in the chase. Chris Greaves was the star performer of the match as he picked up two wickets after a good show with the bat where he scored 45 runs. Bradley Wheal was the best bowler for Scotland with his figures of 3/24. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored from Bangladesh with his 38 runs but he failed to take his team past the finishing line. With this win, Scotland are now at the second spot in Group A points table where the top two teams will seal their place in Super 12. (SCORECARD)
- 23:20 (IST)Scotland Win By 6 Runs!Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in their T20 World Cup opener.
- 23:11 (IST)OUT!OUT!!! Wheal gets a big wicket!! Mahmudullah has to depart this time and he was dismissed in the same fashion like the other batters.Mahmudullah c MacLeod b Wheal 23(22) (4s-1 6s-1)Bangladesh 116/7, need 25 runs off 7 balls to win
- 23:09 (IST)SIX!Wheal to Mahmudullah, SIX, over mid-wicket.Bangladesh 116/6, need 25 runs off 9 balls
- 23:08 (IST)OUT!Wheal to Nurul Hasan, Ohh another wicket!! Nurul hit the miles in the air but failed to clear the fence. Sixth wicket falls for Bangladesh.Nurul Hasan c MacLeod b Wheal 2(3)Bangladesh 110/6, need 31 runs in 10 balls to win
- 23:03 (IST)OUT!Mark Watt to Affif Hossain, OUT caught by Davey. Hossain was trying to go for a big shot but can only get to the safe hands of Davey.Afif Hossain c Davey b Mark Watt 18(12) (4s-2)Bangladesh 106/5 need 35 runs in 15 balls
- 22:56 (IST)FOUR!Davey to Afif Hossain, FOUR. Much needed boundary for Bangladesh. Hossain and Mahmudullah still have a lot to do.
- 22:42 (IST)OUT!Chris Greaves to Mushfiqur, OUT!! BOWLED!! What a night it has been for Greaves, first with bat and now with the ball. Bangladesh are in trouble now as they are four down in the chase of 141 runs.Mushfiqur b Chris Greaves 38(36) (4s-1 6s-2)Bangladesh 74/4, need 67 runs in 41 balls to win
- 22:32 (IST)OUT!Chris Greaves has given a much-needed breakthrough to Scotland as he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib was looking to clear the ball over the ropes but failed to do so.Shakib c MacLeod b Chris Greaves 20(28) (4s-1)Bangladesh 65/2, need 76 runs in 53 balls to win
- 22:15 (IST)Back To Back Sixes!Back to back SIXES from Musfiqur Rahim against off-spinner Michael Leask. They needed big shots and Musfiqur has got two in two.Bangladesh 50/2
- 22:03 (IST)Scotland On Top!Scotland bowlers have dominated the powerplay overs as Bangladesh have put up just 25 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets.Bangladesh need 116 runs in 14 overs
- 21:47 (IST)OUT!Wheal to Liton Das, OUT!! Good catch by Munsey! Another wicket for Scotland and Bangladesh are now in trouble.Liton Das c Munsey b Wheal 5(7)Bangladesh 18/2 in 3.3 overs
- 21:38 (IST)OUT!Davey to Soumya Sarkar, WICKET!! caught by Munsey. First wicket for Scotland as Soumya Sarkar has to depart early in the chase.Soumya Sarkar c Munsey b Davey 5(5) (4s-1)Bangladesh 8/1 in 1.3 overs
- 21:18 (IST)Bangladesh Need 141 Runs To Win!Two runs on the last ball. So, after 20 overs Scotland finished their innings at 140/9Scotland 140/9 in 20 oversBangladesh need 141 runs to win
- 21:16 (IST)OUT!Mustafizur to Davey, OUT!! BOWLED! Two wickets in two balls.Davey b Mustafizur 8(5) (6-1)Scotland 131/9 in 19.3 overs
- 21:14 (IST)OUT!WICKET in the final over! Chris Greaves has to depart after a brilliant knock. Mustafizur gets his first wicket.Chris Greaves c Shakib b Mustafizur 45(28) (4s-4 6s-2)Scotland 131/8 in 19.2 overs
- 21:03 (IST)SIX!Taskin Ahmed to Chris Greaves, SIX over the third man. UPPER CUT!!
- 21:03 (IST)OUT!Taskin Ahmed to Mark Watt, out Caught by Soumya Sarkar. a A good partnership has been ended by Taskin.Mark Watt c Soumya Sarkar b Taskin Ahmed 22(17) (4s-2)Scotland 104/7 in 17.1 overs
- 21:01 (IST)50 Partnership!Fifty partnership between Chris Greaves and Mark Watt. They have batted brilliantly today just like a top-order pair.Scotland 104/6 in 17 overs.
- 20:44 (IST)SIX!SIX!!!! That was an amazing shot from Mark Watt. Full toss from Mahedi and Watt played a switch hit for a SIX!Scotland 75/6
- 20:35 (IST)OUT!Mahedi Hasan to MacLeod, OUT BOWLED!! Third wicket for Hasan.MacLeod b Mahedi Hasan 5(14)Scotland 53/6 in 11.3 overs
- 20:34 (IST)Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket!With the last wicket, Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
- 20:29 (IST)OUT!Shakib to Leask, WICKET!! Caught by Mahmudullah this time.Leask c Mahmudullah b Shakib 0(2)Scotland 52/5 in 10.4 overs
- 20:27 (IST)OUT!Shakib to Berrington, OUT!!! A good caught by Afif Hossain just near the boundary line.Berrington c Afif Hossain b Shakib 2(5)Scotland 52/4 in 10.2 overs
- 20:17 (IST)WICKET!OUT!! BOWLED!! Second wicket for Mehadi Hasan and this time well set Munsey has to depart after a good start.Munsey b Mahedi Hasan 29(23) (4s-2 6s-2)Scotland 46/3 in 7.5 overs
- 20:14 (IST)OUT!Mahedi Hasan to Matthew Cross, OUT!! LBW. Mehedi Hasan strikes in his first over.Matthew Cross lbw b Mahedi Hasan 11(17) (4s-1)Scotland 45/2 in 7.2 overs
- 20:06 (IST)SIX!SIX!!!! Munsey hits huge SIX this time over long on. He used the angle from Mustafizur Rahman and delivered the ball into the stands.Scotland 38/1
- 20:00 (IST)FOUR!Saifuddin to Munsey, FOUR, to long-off. He was looking for a big shot for a long and finally got a boundary.Scotland 26/1 in 5 overs
- 19:51 (IST)SIX!Taskin to Munsey, SIX, just over the boundary line. Shakib Al Hasan tried his best near at the boundary but he failed to stop the ball to clear the fence.
- 19:46 (IST)OUT!Saifuddin to Coetzer, OUT!! BOWLED!! First wicket falls for Scotland as the skipper has to depart on a duck.Coetzer b Saifuddin 0(7)Scotland- 5/1 in 2.4 overs
- 19:42 (IST)Excellent Start For Bangaldesh!Just 5 runs from first two overs. Bangladesh pacers have been terrific till now with their line and length.Scotland 5/0 in 2 overs
- 19:35 (IST)FOUR!Taskin Ahmed to Munsey, FOUR to point. First Boundary of the match.Scotland 4/0 IN 0.5 overs
- 19:32 (IST)Action Begins!Taskin Ahmed will bowl the first over for Bangladesh. George Munsey and skipper Kyle Coetzer are ready with the bat at Scotland's top order.
- 19:11 (IST)Bangladesh Playing XI!Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- 19:10 (IST)Scotland Playing XI!Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
- 19:04 (IST)Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Scotland!Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and elected to bowl vs Scotland in Al Amerat.
- 18:41 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup match that will start shortly at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat. The two teams will fight to get into the Super 12 stage when they will meet in the qualifying round on Sunday. Bangladesh had won their last three T20I series vs Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand that might boost up their confidence in this mega tournament. While Scotland have won their both warm-up games where they completely outplayed their oppositions.The match will start at 7:00 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:30 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.