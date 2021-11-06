Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and pushed through mid off for a single.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is turning out to be a massive over now. Full and wide, squeezed through backward point for another boundary. Mitchell Marsh looking dangerous now.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just to add insult to injury, a poor misfield. Full toss, on the pads and clipped away towards deep square leg. The fielder over ther completely misjudges the ball and it goes into the fence after hitting the hands of the fielder.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! On the pads, a poor delivery and Mitchell Marsh takes full advantage. Marsh whips it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie and Australia in command at the moment.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Warner looks to cut but mistimes it towards point. They do get the single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Russell starts off with a slower ball, around off. Warner swings at it but misses.
Andre Russell is brought into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Walsh drags it down yet again, this time the ball stays a bit low. Warner gets it to deep mid-wicket for another one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, outside off. Marsh rocks back to block it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged towards mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Dragged down, around off. Warner gets low to pull it in front of square on the leg side for a couple. Fifty up for the southpaw. Brilliant innings so far from David Warner.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tossed up, in the slot. David Warner with a big swing of the bat, muscles this one over the wid-wicket fence for a huge hit. Moves to 49 now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Marsh blocks it out.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the stumps. Warner rocks back and tries to pull. The ball goes off the leading edge towards the vacant mid on region for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, Marsh steps out again and tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tosses it up, on middle and leg. Mitchell Marsh dances down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
West Indies take the review for an LBW decision! The replays clear show there is an inside edge. The on-field decision stays without even consulting the UltraEdge and Ball Tracker.
7.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Floats it up, on leg. David Warner now looks to play a reverse sweep. He miscues and inside-edges it onto the pads. The ball goes to the off side for a single. Akeal Hosein appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. West Indies take a review. Replay shows there is a clean inside edge and the third umpire does not even consult the UltraEdge. The on-field decision stays and West Indies lose a review.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Mitchell Marsh once again plays a reverse sweep towards backward point. Hayden Walsh dives to his right and saves three runs for his side.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish again, on middle. Marsh rocks back and mistimes his pull to mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A googly on leg, Warner pushes it through mid-wicket. They look for the second run but settle for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Marsh rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Only a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Short and wide, Mitchell Marsh plays a reverse sweep. He gets it right and the ball goes past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Warner looks to turn it on the leg side. He gets hit on the pads and the batters take a leg bye.
Hayden Walsh comes into the attack now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on middle and leg. Warner prods and blocks it out.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back, on leg. Warner nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floats it up, on off. David Warner makes room and cuts it past point off the back foot for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, clipped to short fine leg.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot to point.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Flatter and quicker, on leg. David Warner gets down on his knee and slogs it way over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Marsh tucks it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
