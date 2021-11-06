Australia vs West Indies: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the run chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then. Austrailian batters have a tough task ahead of them, with the Windies looking hungry to end their campaign on a high and to spare the qualiers in the next T20 World Cup. Will Australia get over the line? Or will West Indies spoil the party of the Aussies?
Adam Zampa is in for a chat. He says that he just tries to use the wicket to his advantage. Mentions that he uses his variations well and knows what role he has to play. Tells that he is pretty happy with the target and says it is a pretty decent wicket.
The Aussies cameback stronger after facing some lusty blows in the start but they got derailed in the death overs. West Indies planned to take the game away from the word go. The Australian bowling took a beating early on, especially Josh Hazlewood. It was Pat Cummins who began the proceedings in the third over. In the very next over, Hazlewood picked up two wickets to get his side back into the game. Since then, the Aussies kept things tight and did not let the hard-hitting middle order of West Indies to free their arms. Zampa and Starc ended with a wicket each. Josh Hazlewood, was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul. Although, Australia lost their grip in the death overs and leaked plenty runs, which could prove to be costly.
West Indies fought till the end and that's what the best teams do.Nothing has allowed West Indies to have a stable batting order in the past games in this campaign. That continued even today. Gayle and Lewis started off brilliantly mostly it was the former who had his foot on the gas. In the first 2 overs West Indies were at 24/0, but after the next 2, they saw themselves reeling at 37/3. Since then, the runs came at a very slow pace. Gayle, Pooran and Chase were the once who slipped out. Lewis got off to a start but perished as soon as he decided to up the ante. Bravo and Hetmyer could not stick around for long. In the death overs, Pollard went guns blazing with the blade and helped West Indies cross the 140-run mark before slipping out. Later, Russell chipped in to end the innings with two maximums to reach 157/7.
A good comeback by West Indies! It was a captain's knock by Pollard to give his bowlers something to fight with. Although, Australia lost their grip in the death overs and West Indies are going into the break with the momentum on their side.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Double sixes to end the innings! Dre Russ gets a low full toss as Starc misses the yorker and Russell just swings freely through the line. The ball goes flat and well over the long on fence. WEST INDIES END WITH 157/7!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! In the arc and Andre Russell doesn't miss out. Starc bowls a length ball, angled at the body. Russell makes room and pulls it way, way over the square leg fence. This has travelled a mammoth 111 metres!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker again, on middle. Jason Holder squeezes it out to extra cover for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around middle. Russell pulls it down to long on for one.
Jason Holder is the new batsman in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It was there to be hit but Kieron Pollard went a bit too hard at it. A length ball, around off and Pollard looks to dispatch this one out of the ground but completely mistimes it. The ball goes really high up and stays in the air for a long time before finally descending towards the cow corner region. Glenn Maxwell settles under it and takes it with ease. Mitchell Starc has his first wicket of the match.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Pollard tries to get funky, very unlikely of him though. A yorker, just around off. Pollard walks across the stumps, looking to scoop it over the keeper's head but the ball goes through his legs.
Mitchell Starc to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Really well disguised slower ball from Cummins. Cummins steams in and let's out a grunt, looking to bowl the effort ball but it's the slower one instead. Russell is completely undone as he looks to pull.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Russell flicks it to deep square leg for another one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, slapped aerially towards sweeper cover for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) In the slot but Russell swings a bit too hard at it. The ball goes off the inside edge and back onto the pads before going towards the keeper.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dre Russ get's straight into the act. Pat Cummins with a really good yorker, on the pads. Russell manages to flick it fine and beats the short fine leg fielder. The ball races away into the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg, flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and driven uppishly through mid on for a single. Kieron Pollard will keep strike for the next over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, down the leg side and Pollard with a deft touch. The ball goes really fine and beats the fielder, into the fine leg fence for another boundary. This is now Pollard's highest score as well in a T20 World Cup match.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and very wide from Josh Hazlewood. Pollard leaves it alone. Wided.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A leg stump half volley and Pollard clips it into the mid-wicket fence. The ball just fizzed off the surface.
Andre Russell walks out to bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dwayne Bravo departs for one last time! What a career it has been! On a length, around middle and Bravo lifts it miles in the air but doesn't get much timing on it. The ball goes straight and between long off and long on. David Warner slides in from long on and takes a fine catch. Pollard hugs Bravo and the Australian joins in on the sending off with pats on the back. Bravo is greeted by his mates on his way back and the fans give him a standing ovation. Beautiful scenes out there.
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the slot, Pollard clears his front leg and looks to go big but mistimes it towards long on for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on off. Pollard looks to swing across the line but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards fine leg for a couple.
Change.
Josh Hazlewood (3-0-26-3) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pollard dabs it down towards mid on and get's a single. 14 off it, a good one for the Windies.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Kieron Pollard anticipates the short ball and is ready for it. Banged in around middle and leg, Pollard pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower ball from Cummins, on a good length, around middle. Pollard gets undone by the lack of pace.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raw power from Kieron Pollard. Full and straight, drilled back past the bowler and into the fence.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, Kieron Pollard frees his arms and goes over extra cover. The ball seems to be heading into the ropes but David Warner dives in and cuts it off, keeps it to a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A slower length ball, following the batter. Dwayne Bravo gets squared up, looking to work it away. The ball goes off the thigh pad and towards third man. They get a leg bye.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss at the stumps, Dwayne Bravo hangs back and closes the face of the bat too early. The ball goes off the leading edge to deep point for one.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! A full-length ball, outside off. Bravo get under it and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
15.4 overs (0 Run) In the blockhole outside off, Dwayne Bravo steps out and tries to dig it out but fails to do so.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Kieron Pollard stands up on his toes and drops it in front of square leg for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball from Starc, full and on leg. Dwayne Bravo drives it towards covers. The fielder throws the ball back to Starc but he fails to gather the ball. Bravo tees off for a another run off overthrows but is sent back by Pollard. The fielder fires a throw at the bowler's end. Starc manages to collect the ball but fails to palm it onto the sticks. Bravo gets back safely.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, on off. Kieron Pollard hits it towards mid off. The fielder dives to his right to stop the ball. A single taken and with that, 100 comes up for West Indies!
