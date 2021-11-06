Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Warner punches it to long off for a single.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! David Warner wants to finish things quickly. A length ball, on off. Warner stands back and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A length ball, around middle and leg. Slower one. Warner gets behind the line and reverse hits it through point for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed the cover for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! A full toss, on the pads. Marsh fails to flick it away. The ball clips the pads and goes to square leg. The batters run 2 and the umpire signals leg byes.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around middle. Marsh swings across the line. The ball goes towards deep square leg off the inner half. They collect a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and sliding down leg. Marsh looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, an off-pace delivery. Chase looks to chase it but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Marsh tucks it to mid on for a single. Marsh gets his FIFTY with this single. He has been calm and composed throughout the innings. Brilliant knock from him.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Marsh. He moves to 49. Full-length ball, on off. Marsh looks to heave it away. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards third man to bag a boundary.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A length ball, on off. Marsh throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around middle and leg. Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Jason Holder (1-0-15-0) is back into the attack.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length, wide outside off. Warner leaves it alone. Wide called.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on top of off. Warner shuffles across and looks to scoop it over the keeper's head but misses.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Warner comes forward and pushes it through covers for a single. Australia are cruising along at the moment. 8 runs coming off it.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A full-length ball, outside off. Warner reaches out and carves it through point for a boundary. Placement perfect!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads. Marsh flicks it aerially towards deep square leg. The ball meets the fielder on a bounce. They take one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Slower, length ball, angling across off. Marsh throws his bat at it but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Warner lifts it over covers and gets a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower, full length, way outside off. Warner leaves it alone. Wide called.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Slower, full-length ball, outside off. Warner watches it sail past past him.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off. Warner gets it off the toe end of the bat towards third man for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around the hips. Marsh rocks back and flicks it behind square for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On off and driven through covers for a run.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How did that end up in the fence? Well-directed short ball, around leg. Warner looks to duck but leaves his bat dangling and half-pulls it. The ball flies towards the fine leg region and goes into the boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, heaved down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Inswinging yorker, on leg stump. David Warner manages to jam it out onto the deck and steals a single as well. Good running.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again, jammed out to deep point for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one this time, just outside off. Warner looks to cut but misses.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, driven to sweeper cover for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On off and driven straight to mid off.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more now. It's too easy at the moment for Australia. A touch short and wide, tapped through the cover region for another couple.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball, on leg stump. Marsh pushes it towards wide long on for a couple.
