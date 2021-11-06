Australia vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs West Indies from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, on middle. Bravo stabs it back to the bowler off the inner half of the bat.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Kieron Pollard smashes it hard to long on for a single. Pollard knocks Bravo off his feet. Bravo does really well to get out of the way.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, around off. Kieron Pollard tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a brace.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Kieron Pollard drives it well but finds the cover fieder.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off, was a slower delivery again. Kieron Pollard has a slash but fails to ride the bounce on this one.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower and short, on middle. Kieron Pollard skips down and tucks it to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
Mitchell Marsh (2-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, outside off. Bravo pokes it to point. End of a good spell form Adam Zampa. He finished with figures 4-0-20-1.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A googly, on off. Darren Bravo puts a stride forward and blocks it to the off side.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Kieron Pollard defends it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered to sweeper cover for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Pushed back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Darren Bravo clips it down to fine leg. He gets off the mark straightaway. Also retains the strike.
Who will walk out now? Dwayne Bravo it is. Can he take his team to safer shores on his final international game for the Men in Maroon?
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another set batsman departs, and it is Josh Hazlewood who strikes again! Short-of-a-length delivery, down leg. Shimron Hetmyer tries to stay away from the line but gets all squared up. The ball takes some glove and carries through to the keeper. Matthew Wade holds onto it. The umpire wasn't sure but Shimron Hetmyer walks off without troubling the umpires. Half of the Windies side back in the hut now.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer works it to point for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer knocks it in front of long off for a couple of runs.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it on the leg side.
Josh Hazlewood (2-0-21-2) comes back on.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. This boundary ruins a good over for Zampa. Tossed up, full and outside off. Pollard punches it through point and the ball races away to the boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Hetmyer pushes it through covers for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one. Full, around middle and leg. The ball skid through. Hetmyer blocks it out awkwardly.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A googly outside off, Shimron Hetmyer cuts it off the back foot towards backward point.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Googly, around leg. Pollard flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Zampa could not hold on. Flighted, full toss, on off. Pollard hits it right back at the bowler. Zampa puts his hands above his head, but the ball rebounds and falls besides him.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent yorker by Starc. In the blockhole. Hetmyer digs it out in time. The ball goes towards deep square leg. The batters pick a brace.
10.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Fuller, on the pads. Pollard misses his flick. The ball clips the pads and goes to square leg. They collect a leg bye.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, down leg. Pollard leaves it alone. Wide called.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled by Starc! On a length, around off. Pollard looks to defend it away, but get an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls out to the keeper. Starc appeals for an lbw, but the umpire is unmoved.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Starc serves a full ball, on the pads. Pollard clips it to deep square leg for a couple.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle and leg. Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Hetmyer pushes it to cover.
Mitchell Starc (1-0-3-0) is back into the attack.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, West Indies are 100/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Australia and West Indies. Everything related to Australia and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Australia vs West Indies live score. Do check for Australia vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.