14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Is it too late for a comeback? A full ball, on middle. David Warner backs away and tries to go inside-out over extra cover. Bhanuka Rajapaksa runs to his right from long off, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a brilliant catch. Nonetheless, a wonderful innings from David Warner. 25 needed in 30 balls.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another short ball, on middle. Warner watches it sail over his head. Wide given.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on middle. Warner leaves it alone to the keeper.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, nudged down to wide long on for a single.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Smith looks to push but it takes the inner half and rolls to deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Warner opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on middle. Smith tucks it softly to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. He wanted another single but was sent back by Warner.
Dasun Shanaka to bowl now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A bumper, outside off. Steven Smith hangs back and pulls it along the ground towards deep mid-wicket. A single to end the over! 31 runs needed from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss, outside off. David Warner looks to cut but it goes off the toe end towards cover. The batters cross for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BACK-TO-BACK BOUNDARIES! Back of a length, around off. David Warner hangs back and bludgeons it over extra cover. The ball races away to the fence!
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished by David Warner! Chammera hurls a slower ball, into the deck. Warner stays back and whips it to the vacant deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Chameera bangs it into the deck, outside off. Steven Smith hangs back and miscues his pull towards deep mid-wicket. A single taken!
13.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. David Warner jams it out to cover and takes a single.
Dushmantha Chameera is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Floated, around off. Steven Smith blocks it off the front foot. 43 runs needed off 42 balls!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just a tad short, down leg. David Warner stays back and whips it to deep square leg for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Steven Smith prods and carves it through cover-point for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Steven Smith looks to push it to cover but it takes the inner half of the blade and dabs it into the pitch.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. David Warner drills it to long off and takes a run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Steven Smith flicks it to deep square leg for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. David Warner drives hard but finds the extra cover fielder.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy fielding at short fine leg! Tossed up, down leg. David Warner tickles it to short fine leg. The fielder there fumbles and concedes an extra run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Steven Smith eases it to long on and takes a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. David Warner stays back and cuts it to sweeper cover for a run. That brings up David Warner's fifty! His first T20I fifty since April. This will not only make him feel good but also several Australian fans around the world. They will hope that there is more to come from him in this World Cup.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW but turned down! Tossed up, on middle and leg. David Warner misses his flick and gets hit on the pad.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A half-tracker, on middle. David Warner rocks back and pulls it past the deep mid-wicket fielder to collect a boundary.
Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack to complete his spell.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, down leg. David Warner prods and tickles it behind square on the leg side for one. Australia bring up their 100! 55 runs needed from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, way outside off. Steven Smith carves it to deep cover and can only manage a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! That spoils a good over! Flatter ball, on the pads. Steven Smith tucks it to mid-wicket. Free Hit coming up!
10.4 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker, outside off. Steven Smith stays back and pushes it to extra cover.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, turning in from middle. Steven Smith blocks it off the back foot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, down leg. David Warner tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Steven Smith drills it to long on for a run.
