4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Sri Lanka moving along nicely! Length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not timed but gets the result he needed! Length and on middle, Charith Asalanka stands tall and slaps it over the bowler's head. It does not go off the middle. Warner from mid off hares after it, slides but does not stop it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 in a row! Hits the deck hard, lands it on off, good length. Charith Asalanka hangs back and defends.
4.3 overs (0 Run) That one stays a touch low! Outside off, Charith Asalanka looks to guide it down to third man but this one stays low and he is beaten. Three dots in a row. Pressure building.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Outstanding fielding! That though was timed brilliantly! Fuller and on off, Asalanka times it but towards extra cover who makes a really good stop.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Asalanka guides it to point.
Josh Hazlewood is back on. He replaces Pat Cummins.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row to end but another huge over. On middle, Perera plays it back to the bowler.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Perera takes a watchful approach as he blocks it out.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run now! On off, Charith Asalanka pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
3.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Glenn Maxwell is feeling the pressure here! He slips this one down the leg side. Charith Asalanka looks to sweep but misses. Wade fails to collect it and it races away. Bonus runs. Lanka off to a flier.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Charith Asalanka has come out all guns blazing! On middle, he plays the sweep, controls it really well and hits it through square leg for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it on middle, defended.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a shot that is! Welcome into the attack, Maxwell. This is on middle, Asalanka brings out the slog sweep and he nails it, it sails over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A wicket in it but 14 runs from it! Outside off, Asalanka looks to guide it down to third man but it goes more off the top edge to that region for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, drags his length back does Cummins. Defended.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a lovely shot. He did not look to hit the ball hard. Watched it closely, it was a low full toss on off. Did not lose his shape and just lofts it nonchalantly over mid off for back-to-back boundaries. He is off to a very good start.
2.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Charith Asalanka continues from where he left off in the last game! He needs no sighters. This is short and on middle, Asalanka pulls it over square leg for a boundary. Also, Cummins has overstepped, a Free-Hit coming up.
Charith Asalanka walks out to bat.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Cummins strikes back! Early wicket for Australia, just what they would have wanted. Cummins goes slightly fuller and on off, Nissanka looks to loft it over mid off. Does not get the timing on it, it is more off the bottom. The fielder, Warner moves back and takes a simple catch.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot! Angled into the pads, Nissanka plays a picture-perfect pick-up shot, somewhat like Mahela Jayawardene used to, it goes over square leg and a boundary results.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on middle, Nissanka works it to mid on.
Pat Cummins comes to bowl now.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fails to end it well and Sri Lanka bag their first boundary! Shorter and on middle, Perera pulls, not off the middle but finds the gap in the mid-wicket region. Boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Perera guides it to point. Just the single from the over, can he end it well?
1.4 overs (1 Run) Really good running! On middle, Nissanka works it towards mid on, he takes off and completes the run easily.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Nissanka guides it to point. Really good start by Hazlewood.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Angled into the pads this time, Nissanka flicks but the fielder at square leg dives to his right and stops it.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Nissanka defends it to mid off.
Who will bowl from the other end? Josh Hazlewood it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, Perera works it to mid-wicket. 6 from the first over then.
0.5 over (1 Run) Well fielded yet again! Already around 6 runs saved in the field by the Aussies! Starc drags his length back and bowls it on off, Nissanka guides it towards point. The fielder dives to his right and saves at least two for his side. A single in the end.
0.4 over (1 Run) Well fielded! Good shot too! Perera finally times one. He just lets the ball come to him and strokes it towards cover. The fielder at cover dives to his left and makes a half stop. Single taken.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Starc was probably looking for the magic ball, he tries to swing it from around middle and leg towards off but it slips down the leg side as there is no swing. Wided.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEATEN! This is fuller and outside off, moves away further. Perera goes hard at it but is beaten.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Leading edge but two! Swing for Starc again! This is fuller, it starts on middle and then shapes away. Perera looks to work it against the movement which is on the leg side. It goes off the leading edge down to third man for two.
0.1 over (1 Run) Good start from Starc and Nissanka! Starc lands it on a length, gets it to move back in a little from around off. Nissanka plays it towards mid off and gets to the other end. Sri Lanka and Pathum are underway.
The players of both the teams are out for their respective national anthems! First, it will be the anthem of Sri Lanka, followed by the anthem of Australia! We are done with the national anthems now and it is game time! The players of Australia spread out on the field. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the opening batters for Sri Lanka. Mitchell Starc will start with the ball.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that they would have bowled first as well. Says that it is a good contest and the players are prepared. Informs that Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Binura Fernando. Adds that spinners are crucial in this game and he is very happy to lead this side.
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says it looks like a good wicket and it won't change a lot, it is not as hot as it usually is and he would look to chase well later on. Adds it was a good bowling performance in the last game. States in such tournaments you just need to get the points anyhow and it does not matter how. Informs that they are unchanged going into this game.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana (In for Binura Fernando), Lahiru Kumara.
Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS UPDATE - Aaron Finch and Dasun Shanaka are out in the middle for the all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of the former. Australia have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Alan Wilkins says that this is the same pitch as India vs Pakistan match. Dale Steyn adds that length is the key on pitches of UAE, when the lengths are dragged back it is difficult to score. Tells that whoever wins the toss will decide to chase.
Australia too, will rely on their bowling. Their batting lineup is strong but not in form. We saw the quality in the bowling department in the last game and it won't come as a surprise if we do see another good performance by them against a not-so-reliable Lanka batting. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
What will be Sri Lanka's mantra for a win in this game? Spin? Has to be spin. Australians have been quite vulnerable against the turning ball. They would dearly hope, Wanindu Hasaranga can get back to his best in this game and they would love Maheesh Theekshana to be available as his mystery can cause a few problems.
Hello and a very warm welcome to yet another exciting encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021! The Sri Lankans look a completely different team to what they were before arriving to the UAE. Their players have stepped up to the occasion and are still to be beaten in this tournament. They though face their toughest test so far as they face the mighty Aussies. Both sides will be confident heading into the fixture and both have momentum but the Aussies are big favourites to win this one. Can the Lankans spring a surprise?
....MATCH DAY....
