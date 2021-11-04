Australia vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Bangladesh from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are set for Australia's reply! The players of Bangladesh have made their way out in the middle. Aaron Finch and David Warner are the opening batters for Australia.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then. The Australian bowlers have done their job exceedingly well. They would hope their batters come out and chase down this target as soon as possible. The Bangladeshi bowlers do not have much to defend but they will surely try to keep things tight. Do join us for the second essay.
Mitchell Starc is up for a chat. He says that it feels pretty good when they perform like this and they started really well with the ball. Tells that he likes it when he gets some swing early on with the new ball. Adds that he did not have a great game against England but he feels good that he came back well in this game.
The Australian bowlers were on song. They never let the batters settle in. Adam Zampa was the star with the ball for Australia. He picked up a 5-for and made sure to end things quickly. But this wouldn't have been possible without the early destruction provided by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell in the first three overs of the innings. Pat Cummins was good with the ball but could not find any success. Overall, the Aussies bowlers have provided their batters with the perfect platform to finish the game early and get a huge NRR boost.
Bangladeshi batters failed to impress yet again. This side looks like it clearly misses the services of Shakib Al Hasan. This was their second game without him, and they were in all kinds of trouble. Bangladesh lost three wickets in the first three overs and right at the beginning, they lost the momentum. Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah and Shamim Hossain were the only batters to get some sort of start but could not make the most of it. While the rest of the batters were very disappointing. Yet another sorry display with the bat by the Bangla Tigers.
What a show by the Australian bowlers! This is just what they would have wanted in this game. Australia were all over Bangladesh right from the word go. The Aussies have really come out with an intent to make sure they see some growth in their NRR. They will surely be the happier side going into the break.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Zampa was denied the hat-trick but he gets his 5-wicket haul! Tossed up again, outside off. Shoriful Islam looks to slog sweep but gets the outside edge. Aaron Finch takes a good catch at first slip and that ends the first innings. Bangladesh are bowled out for 73!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
Shoriful Islam is the last man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Zampa gets his wicket now! Tossed up, on off. Mustafizur Rahman slog-sweeps it towards long on. The ball is traveling but Smith takes a good catch over his head.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Flicked away for one.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on leg. Ahmed works it past square leg for a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Matthew Wade puts it down! Hat-trick is denied! Zampa has a smile now, but he will not be happy! Tossed up, outside off. Taskin Ahmed goes to drive but gets the thick outside edge. The ball pops into Wade's gloves and pops out! Zampa reminds Wade that this was his hat-trick ball!
Adam Zampa (3-0-16-3) comes back to bowl. He is on a hat-trick!
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Rahman carves it over mid off and takes a couple of runs. Good shot.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back to bowling short ones. Rahman backs away to run it over the keeper but makes no connection.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Rahman backs away and slaps it to the right of mid off for a couple.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Rahman backs away to cut but gets no bat on it.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A slower full toss, on off. Ahmed looks to block but is way early in his stroke. It takes the leading edge and goes to the leg side. Cummins gets there and has a shy at his end but misses. Meanwhile, the batters take one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Punched to short cover.
Pat Cummins (2-0-13-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on off. Pushed to covers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker again, on leg. Rahman backs away and blocks it out.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Another full one, on off. Rahman looks to block but gets some bat on it to short fine leg.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker, on off. Mustafizur Rahman backs away to block but gets the inside edge on the pads.
Mustafizur Rahman is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A soft dismissal and the resistance by Mahmudullah ends! A length ball, down the leg side. A nothing delivery really. Mahmudullah looks to flick. But all he gets is a tickle on it. Matthew Wade dives to his left and takes it. Mahmudullah starts walking without waiting for the umpire's decision.
Mitchell Starc (3-0-20-1) is back on.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on the pads. Taskin Ahmed flicks it to fine leg for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Ahmed tucks it to mid on and takes off for a single. A great over by Maxwell as just 2 runs came off it!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Around off. Ahmed stays back and pushes it out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Ahmed keeps it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Ahmed defends it out watchfully.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Ahmed defends it to cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Mahmudullah tucks it to square leg for a single.
Taskin Ahmed walks out to bat now. Also, Glenn Maxwell (1-0-4-1) is back on.
Review time! Mahedi Hasan has reviewed this LBW decision. No bat on that one and umpire's call on wickets hitting.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The review does not work in favour of Hasan and he has to depart on a golden duck. Mahedi Hasan looks to pull away the ball that he thought was short enough but this one skids through. Flatter, around leg. Hasan goes back and looks to pull it away but misses. He gets rapped on his back leg. Zampa appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Hasan decides to take the review. The Ball Tracker shows it is umpire's call on the ball hitting the wickets. The final decision is out.
Mahedi Hasan is the next batter.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. Adam Zampa picks up his second wicket. Shamim Hossain after getting a good start perishes. Flatter and short, on off. Hossain makes room and looks to cut it away. The ball takes the outside edge and Matthew Wade takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. This partnership looked to a solid one, but Bangladesh slip further.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Mahmudullah works it to mid-wicket off the inner half. They take one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Mahmudullah defends it out solidly.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Mahmudullah sweeps it towards fine leg. The batters pick two comfortably.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off. Mahmudullah prods and looks to sweep it but he pulls out in the end. As the ball goes outside the tramline, the umpire signalled it as a wide.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Mahmudullah stays back and blocks it watchfully.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.0 overs, Bangladesh are 73. The live updates of Australia vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Australia vs Bangladesh, Australia vs Bangladesh live score, Australia vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.