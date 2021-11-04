Australia will spearhead against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium. The Aaron Finch-led side would be aiming for a better batting performance after being hammered by England in its last game. Bangladesh are already out of the tournament with four losses in as many matches but Australia remain very much in the race to the final four. In their last game against England Australia dropped seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who came into the tournament with terrific form with the bat. The five-time 50-overs champions included left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar in place of Marsh that raised questions about the team's selection. However, it remains to be seen if Finch and team management stick to the same combination against the Mahmudullah-led side.

Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Thursday, November 4.

What time will the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)