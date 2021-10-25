Afghanistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 191 needed for Scotland to start their campaign on a winning note. It is a tough ask but Scotland do carry some threat and will look to play with freedom. Stay tuned as the chase is about to begin.
Mark Watt says that before the game they knew it's going to be a short boundary on one side and they did their best to protect it. The left-hand, right-hand combination made it a bit more difficult and says that 190 is a par score on this surface. Adds that they have some good players of spin in the middle and is confident that the batters will do the job.
Scotland will be miffed with their performance. Not just their bowlers were wayward but they created very few chances to buy themselves a wicket. It was easy from Afghanistan's point of view, to come and bag themselves runs with ease. Safyaan Sharif took a wicket inside the Powerplay and then Mark Watt improvised to get better of Zazai but after that Scotland just lost their way and Afghanistan planted their front foot. Josh Davey found a way to snatch a wicket at the fag end of the innings but the damage was already done.
Afghanistan were off to a brilliant start as both their openers went bonkers straight from the word go. The powerful duo stitched a partnership of 50 before Mohammad Shahzad gave away his wicket. Hazratullah Zazai too hit some lust blows before giving away his wicket. Two new batters in the middle phase and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran did extremely well to control the tempo. They scored at a good rate and placed Afghanistan in pole position. Gurbaz fell and then the captain, Mohammad Nabi played a powerful cameo and ended their innings on a high.
Runs galore here at Sharjah. A wonderful batting performance from Afghanistan but mind you Sri Lanka chased down a big total pretty comfortably against Bangladesh yesterday. So, Scotland will keep that in mind and fancy their chance. Nonetheless, we saw some serious power-hitting displays from the Afghan players and they will be very happy going into the break.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! And 190 is what Afghanistan end with. This is their best ever tally in T20 World Cup. A length ball, around off. Zadran looks to go big again, but this time he finds the fielder in the deep. He heaves it across the line towards deep square leg. Brad Wheal moves to his right and takes a sharp catch. Safyaan Sharif bags his second wicket. AFGHANISTAN END THEIR INNINGS AT 190/4.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Zadran is making sure his side finishes on a high. Full and on off. Zadran hangs back, gets under the ball and muscles it over the long on fence for a biggie. In fact, the ball is outside the ground yet again. Why bother running for these shots. 190 is up for Afghanistan. What a start to their campaign.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Nabi works it towards long on for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi is on the charge. Slower bouncer, on off. Nabi stays inside the crease and pulls it towards deep square leg and bags a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Zadran lifts it over cover and gets a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Zadran flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Safyaan Sharif (3-0-20-1) has been entrusted with the final over.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Nabi guides it above the point fielder. The fielder leaps but the ball goes over him. The batters get a couple.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi goes straight down the ground. He certainly has calm nerves. Fuller and on off. Nabi stands tall and slaps it over the bowler's head. The ball races away into the boundary at long off. The fielder puts in a dive but in vain.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Zadran pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a single. This also brings up his FIFTY. What an innings by the man.
The skipper, Mohammad Nabi is in at number 5.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Josh Davey gets himself into the wicket's column. The leading wicket-taker for Scotland has struck at the biggest stage. He would be relieved after leaking a few too many runs. A full-length ball, outside off. Gurbaz comes across and throws his bat on it. The ball skies in the air and goes towards extra cover. Kyle Coetzer comes forward and pouches it comfortably.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Zadran clips it through square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Full-length ball, on middle. Zadran flicks it through square leg for a couple for runs.
Josh Davey (3-0-31-0) to bowl the nineteenth over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to cover for a single.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way. Full and on off. Zadran powers it over the long off fence for a maximum.
17.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! NOT OUT! Scotland took the review in hope, but it goes against them. Loopy ball, full and on leg. Gurbaz looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes towards fine leg off the pads. The batters sneak a leg bye. Although, Mark Watt wants his skipper to take it upstairs even though the keeper mentioned it is going down leg. In the end, the skipper, goes with the bowler. The Ultra Edge shows the bat was absent. The Ball Tracker showed the ball was missing the wickets. Scotland lose a review here.
After much convincing from the bowler, Kyle Coetzer does go for the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows the impact is in line but it's going down leg. Rahmanullah Gurbaz survives and Scotland lose a review.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Zadran lifts towards long off for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground. Floated, full and on off. Zadran makes room and lifts it towards long on. The ball goes into the boundary on a bounce.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down leg. Zadran looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle. Zadran hangs back and pushes it to cover.
Mark Watt (3-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the bodyline. Zadran tucks it to the leg side and takes off for a quick single. Another great over from Afghanistan's prespective. 16 runs coming off it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Gurbaz whips it across the line through mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! 150 comes up for Afghanistan in some style. A full-length ball, on off. Gurbaz steps forward and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
Is that a Run Out? The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a short run as well as for the run out. This is the second short run of the day, so, it'll be just a single as is signalled by the onfield umpire. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz did make it in time and it is NOT OUT on the big screen.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Gurbaz comes across and whips it across the line through mid-wicket. The batters decide to take two. The fielder in the deep collects the ball and throws is to the keeper who clips the bails. The batter puts in a dive to safe himself and it looks to is inside the crease. The umpire decides to take it upstairs to check a short run first and then the run out. The replays show there is a short run by Gurbaz and the replays show Gurbaz was well inside the crease to mark himself save. In the end, the batters get a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! It is raining sixes in Sharjah. The balls are just going out of the park here. Gurbaz has turned to attack now. Full and on off. Gurbaz comes forward and lifts it over the long on fence for a maximum.
16.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and on the pads. Zadran misses his flick. The ball goes towards the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
Brad Wheal is back into the attack now. He replaces Josh Davey.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Sharif does get the yorker in this time. It's on middle and Zadran can't get underneath it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full but on the pads. Zadran flicks it straight to the man at short fine leg.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is probably the biggest hit of the tournament so far! Sharif tries going into the wicket again and Zadran reads it well. Zadran swings through the line of the ball and dispatches this one on the roof over the long on fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) It's now seven singles in a row for Afghanistan. Slower one, on the hips. Rahmanullah Gurbaz nudges it towards backward square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off and driven down to long off for one.
