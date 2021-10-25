Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, banged in around the ribs. Zadran looks to pull but is through his shot early. The ball comes off the inside edge and onto the thigh pads before rolling onto the off side. They do take a quick single though.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, worked nicely around the corner on the leg. The batters race back for the second and make it in time. The replay shows that while running the first run, Zadran didn't have his bat behind the crease and hence it will only be a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz heaves it off the inner half of the bat towards wide long on for another one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Davey bowls this one into the pitch, outside off and angling across the left-hander. Zadran dabs it down towards long on and rotates the strike.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, driven towards wide long off for one.
Josh Davey comes back into the attack. He replaces Chris Greaves.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This is an unreal shot, almost like the helicopter shot. In the slot and Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a flick of the wrists. The ball sails over the square leg fence for a biggie.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift from Mark Watt as he angles this one in quick and on the pads. Najibullah Zadran just helps it over short fine leg and the ball races away into the fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, turned through square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Fourth dot on the trot! Watt fires in a yorker this time, on the off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz digs it to the left of the bowler, who dives and makes a good stop.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Watt fires this one in full and wide. Rahmanullah Gurbaz watchfully leaves it alone.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz can't get it through covers again.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, on off and this is crunched off the back foot but straight to cover.
Mark Watt (2-0-5-1) is back into the attack. He replaces Brad Wheal.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a poor delivery from Chris Greaves as he drifts down the leg side with fine leg inside the circle. Zadran gets low and just paddles it fine into the fine leg boundary. 13 off that over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, around off and this is punched off the back foot towards wide long off for one.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The timing was perfect on that one. Fullish ball, around off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets down on one knee and plays a slog sweep over the square leg fence for a biggie.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, very full and wide of the off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz leaves it alone.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, around the leg stump. Zadran pulls it to deep square leg for a single. The 100 is up for Afghanistan.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Short of a length, outside off. Zadran frees his arms as he cuts it through point for another boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A back-of-a-length ball, around off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks to pull but misses it completely. The ball hits his waist and lobs in the hands of the point fielder.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Zadran punches it through point for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running between the wickets! On middle. Zadran flicks it with soft hands to deep mid-wicket and takes a quick couple.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Gurbaz tucks it to mid on for a single.
Brad Wheal (2-0-18-0) comes in to replace Mark Watt.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Short, flatter and around off. Zadran backs away and cuts it to sweeper cover. The fielder throws it to the keeper who flashes the bails off. Zadran had to put in a dive to make his ground and he makes it on time. The third umpire is called to check it and it shows Zadran was well in. Two taken.
Is that a Run Out? No, it isn't! The third umpire checks the replay and we can see that Najibullah Zadran made his ground with ease as he put in the dive.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Around off. Zadran steers it to short third man.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and Over! Zadran is off the mark! It was the googly but Zadran reads it nicely. Times it perfectly over extra cover for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Zadran works it to point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Zadran drives it nicely but straight to covers.
Another bowling change as Chris Greaves (1-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A flatter ball, outside off. Gurbaz hits it back to his fellow partner. The ball hits his bat and deflects to mid off and the batters take a single.
