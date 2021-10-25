Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Slower, length ball, outside off. Leask punches it to point and shouts 'WAITT".
4.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Michael Leask fails to chase this wayward delivery.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Leask squeezes it out to cover.
Michael Leask comes in at number 6.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUNNER! Take a bow, Mohammad Shahzad! He has taken an acrobatic catch behind the stumps and another Scottish player walks out on his very first ball. Naveen-ul-Haq hurls and serves it on a length and was outside off. Cross looks to play away from the body but manages an outside edge to the right of the keeper. Mohammad Shahzad there puts a full stretch dive and takes an absolute stunner. Just brilliant. Scotland are 4 down now.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full ball, down the leg side. Munsey makes room and looks to flick but misses. The keeper does well to dive to his right and stop it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Munsey blocks it on the off side.
Matthew Cross comes in with his team in a spot of bother.
Scotland have to go for the review and have done so with just 2 seconds left on the timer. The review is for an LBW decision and UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. Just like the previous decision, Ball Tracker shows that the ball is going on to clip the leg stump. Richie Berrington has to depart as well.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets his third wicket of the over. This is huge. He has taken away the game in just a single over. How many tricks does he have under his sleeve? Googly, around leg. Richie Berrington looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Mujeeb Ur Rahman appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Richie Berrington has a chat with his partner and decides to take the review. The UltraEdge shows the bat is absent. The Ball Trackers shows it is umpire's call on ball hitting the wickets and Scotland lose another wicket but not the review. So unlucky, and Mujeeb's second over caused absolute havoc.
3.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly, around off. Berrington looks to defend it out but misses, as the ball spins away.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Richie Berrington defends it out safely to deny the Hat-Trick.
Richie Berrington comes in to face the hat-trick ball as two slips are now in place.
Scotland now take a review for an LBW decision. There's no spike on UltraEdge as the ball goes past the bat. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball is just going on to clip the leg stump and hence, the onfield decision of OUT will stay. However, Scotland will not lose the review.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Two wickets in two balls. Calum MacLeod goes back on a golden duck. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has a lot of tricks under his sleeve. Floated, around leg. Calum MacLeod hangs back and looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Shahzad appeal, the umpire takes some time but raises his dreaded finger. Calum MacLeod isn't happy and takes the review. The UltraEdge confirms there no spike as the ball passes the bat. The Ball Tracker shows the wickets are hitting on the umpire's call. The decision stands and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is on a Hat-Trick.
Calum MacLeod comes in at number 3.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mujeeb Ur Rahman draws the first blood. The skipper, Kyle Coetzer has to depart now after some good hitting. Loopy ball, around off. Kyle Coetzer comes forward and looks to heave it away but misses. The ball goes through the gap between the bat and the pad to disturb the furniture behind. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is delighted.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg. Munsey goes back and cuts it towards point for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR Kyle Coetzer gets the second boundary of the over. Short and around off. Kyle Coetzer stays on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Kyle Coetzer comes across and digs it out safely.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full-length ball, outside off. Kyle Coetzer looks to heave it away but misses.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A nice reply by Kyle Coetzer. On a length, outside off. Kyle Coetzer drives it past mid off and bags a boundary. Wonderful shot.
Mohammad Nabi has decided to take the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is well outside the line of off stump and the onfield decision of NOT OUT stays. Afghanistan do lose the review.
2.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Afghanistan lose a review here. A length ball, outside off. Kyle Coetzer comes across and looks to defend it but misses. The bounce on the ball though dies after pitching hence the failure to defend it out. Coetzer gets rapped on the pads. Naveen-ul-Haq appeals but the umpire says no. Mohammad Nabi though decides to take it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside the line. Kyle Coetzer survives.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to start the over! A length ball, outside off. Kyle Coetzer threads it towards third man for a brace.
A bowling change straightaway as Naveen-ul-Haq is brought into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Munsey looks to heave it across the line but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and on off. Munsey reverse-sweeps it over cover. The batters pick couple before the fielder cuts it out.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Tossed up, around middle. Munsey makes room and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Reverse sweeps comes out again, but he does not connect this time.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Munsey looks to reverse sweep it but misses. The ball hits the pads.
It's going to be spin from both ends as Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes in from the opposite end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Full and on middle. Munsey sweeps it to short fine leg and gets a single. A great start by Scotland. 11 runs off it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Flatter and on leg. Munsey makes room and looks to cut it away but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Munsey reverse-sweeps it to cover. The ball lands a bit short of Rashid Khan there.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Scotland need a solid start in the Powerplay and Munsey is giving them that. Full and on off. Mansey reverse-hits it again. The ball takes the top edge and clears the point fence for a biggie.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! George Munsey gets off the mark with a reverse hit. Full and on off. Munsey changes his stance and reverse sweeps it past point and bags a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) A dot to start with! Floated, outside off. Munsey stays back and pushes it to point.
