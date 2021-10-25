Afghanistan vs Scotland Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fifer Sets Up 130-Run Win For Afghanistan Against Scotland
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, AFG vs SCO: Afghanistan face Scotland in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan on Monday defeated Scotland by 130 runs in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chasing a target of 191, Scotland were bowled out for just 60 as Mujeeb Ur Rahman drove past their top and middle order. He took 5 wickets, including three wickets in his second over. Rashid Khan also took four wickets, cleaning the entire Scotland tail. George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with an 18-ball 25. Earlier, Afghanistan had managed to stitch a total of 190/4, thanks largely to Najibullah Zadran's well-crafted fifty. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also made noteworthy contributions of 44 and 46, respectively. Initially, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi had won the toss and elected to bat first. ( SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Scotland, Highlights From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
- 22:27 (IST)OUT! THAT'S IT!BOWLED HIM! Rashid Khan gets his fourth as he castles Brad Wheal. Afghanistan win by 130 runs.Brad Wheal b Rashid Khan 0 (1)SCO: 60 all out (10.2)
- 22:25 (IST)OUT! ANOTHER ONE!Josh Davey becomes Rashid Khan's third victim. Goes for a reverse sweep but completely misses his shot and the ball hits the pad. Umpire raises his finger. The batsman reviews it but the umpire's decision was the correct one.Josh Davey Lbw b Rashid Khan 7 (4)SCO: 60/9
- 22:13 (IST)OUT!Rashid Khan gets Greaves! Unplayable delivery. Scotland now 8 wickets down. Afghanistan move closer to the finishing line.Chris Greaves Lbw b Rashid Khan 12 (12)SCO: 53/8
- 22:11 (IST)FOUR!Greaves connects the reverse sweep and gets the boundary. Good shot.
- 22:08 (IST)OUT! BOWLED HIM!That's a fifer for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He is enjoying this. Mark Watt gets undone by a sharp turn. Brilliant bowling from the Afghanistan spinner. Scotland now 7 wickets down.Mark Watt b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 (3)SCO: 45/7
- 22:05 (IST)OUT!Rashid Khan joins the party. Traps Leask plumb in front of the stumps. Scotland now six down with less than 40 runs on the board. Afghanistan are now in the driving seat.Michael Leask Lbw b Rashid Khan 0 (5)SCO: 38/6
- 22:01 (IST)WICKET!Mujeeb gets his fourth wicket of the match. He castles Munsey, who departs after a decent 25. Scotland now 5 down.George Munsey b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 25 (18)SCO: 36/5
- 21:59 (IST)OUT! ABSOLUTE SCENES!Scotland lose four wickets inside 2 runs. Naveen Ul Haq dismisses Matthew Cross. Shahzad takes a flying catch.Matthew Cross c Mohammad Shahzad b Naveen Ul Haq 0 (1)SCO: 30/4
- 21:54 (IST)OUT!Richie Berrington survives the hattrick but falls on the next ball. He reviews it straight away but he has to go. Mujeeb is on a roll. Three wickets in the same over. Scotland in trouble.Richie Berrington Lbw Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 (2)SCO: 28/3
- 21:46 (IST)OUT!Unbelievable stuff from Mujeeb. He is on a hattrick. Calum MacLeod is gone.
Calum MacLeod Lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 (2)SCO: 28/2
- 21:38 (IST)OUT!The Scotland skipper is gone. It goes past him. Mujeeb castles him. Big breakthrough for Afghanistan.Kyle Coetzer b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 (7)SCO: 28/1
- 21:29 (IST)FOUR!!!GEORGE MUNSEY!!! After a couple of failed attempts of a switch-hit, he makes room and lifts this over midwicket. Good start this for Scotland.SCO: 17/0 (2 ov)
- 21:25 (IST)SIX!!!First a four, now a six. Munsey switches his stance and gets consecutive boundaries off Nabi. Good start for Scotland.
- 21:22 (IST)INNINGS BREAK!!!Afghanistan have set a target of 191 for Scotland.
- 21:13 (IST)OUT!!!NAJIB is gone! Nonetheless, what an excellent knock from the southpaw. 59 off just 34 balls. Tries to go big but holes out to midwicket.AFG: 190/4 (20)
- 21:11 (IST)SIX! MONSTROUS!!!IT'S GONE OUT OF THE GROUND, AGAIN! Zadran has looked like a man on a mission. Afghanistan are upto 190/3. That's their highest total in T20Is. Amazing!!!
- 21:10 (IST)FOUR!!!NABI AGAIN! He anticipated that slow bouncer and made sure that the ball crosses the boundary. That's poor bowling from Sharif.AFG: 183/3 (19.3)
- 21:06 (IST)FOUR!!!!THE SKIPPER JOINS THE PARTY!!! Launches it straight down the ground.
- 21:04 (IST)OUT! GONE!Gurbaz departs after a fine knock. The bowler misses the yorker but the batsman couldn't make the most it and puts it straight up. The Scotland skipper, Kyle Coetzer, takes a easy catch.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey 46 (37)
- 21:02 (IST)SIX RUNS!!!It's that man again, Najibullah. He made room for himself and disptached up and overwide long-off. 10 Sixes in this innings so far.AFG: 165/2 (17.5)
- 20:57 (IST)FOUR!!!Lands just in front off the long off boundary. Excellent shot from Zadran.
- 20:55 (IST)SIX! ANOTHER ONE!Rahmanullah take a bow! What a shot! Another poor delivery from Wheal and he gets the same punishment. That landed right on the roof.AFG: 150/2 (16.4)
- 20:49 (IST)SIX! WHAT A SHOT!Rahmanullah Gurbaz this time. Another short pitch delivery, this time by Wheal, and the youngster punishes him. EXCELLENT SHOT!AFG: 143/2 (16.2)
- 20:46 (IST)SIX!!! MAXIMUM!!!That's a big hit. Probably the shot of the night so far. The bowler pitches it short and Najib Zadran makes the most of it. He absoultely middled that. 106 metres and hit the roof of the stand. WOW!AFG: 135/2 (15.3)
- 20:38 (IST)SIX! THAT'S MASSIVE!EASY PICKINGS! Rahmanullah takes the game to Davey. The youngster is getting into his groove. Afghanistan, at the moment, roaring with confidence. \AFG: 122/2 (14.1)
- 20:37 (IST)FOUR!Clever Shot! Zadran chips it away, just over a leaping short fine leg, in the gap for four.
- 20:33 (IST)SIX! THAT'S BIG!Rahmanullah on fire. What a shot! He across again and this time he slog-sweeps the delivery over the midwicket boundary.
- 20:30 (IST)FOUR! NICE SHOT!Brilliant Boundary through the offside. That's a fine shot from Zadran. Afghanistan looking comfortable at the moment.AFG: 98/2 (12 ov)
- 20:24 (IST)FOUR! NICE SHOT!Najib Zadran gets off the mark in style. Makes room and hits one in the gap over the covers.AFG: 87/2 (11)
- 20:18 (IST)OUT! BOWLED HIM!Zazai is gone. Watt gets his man. Zazai. Bowled him with a quicker one which ricochets off the pads and onto the stumps. Big wicket for Scotland.
Zazai b Watt 44 (30)
AFG: 82/2
- 20:12 (IST)FOUR! CLASSY!Davey pitches one a bit shot and Ramanullah Gurbaz takes the charge, punching towards the extra cover boundary.
- 20:09 (IST)SIX! THAT'S MASSIVE!Zazai You Beauty. Greaves pitches one full and closer to the stumps but Zazai makes room and slog sweeps towards the shorter boundary over midwicket.AFG: 63/1
- 20:00 (IST)OUT! BREAKTHROUGH!Shahzad departs. Sharif gets his man. In an attempt to clear the outfield, Shahzad holes out to deep midwicket.
Shahzad c Greaves b Sharif 22 (15)
AFG: 54/1
- 19:58 (IST)FOUR! CRACKING SHOT!Zazai makes room after Sharif bowled it full and on a fifth stump line. Clever shot from the southpaw. Afghanistan look threatening with Zazai firing on all cylinders.
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR! WHAT A SHOT!Shahzad joins the party. He moves towards offside and dispatches his shot towards the mid-wicket region.AFG: 45/0 (4.5)
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR!!!Six from the previous bowl and now a boundary. Zazai is looking in his groove.AFG: 40/0 (4.3)
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR RUNS!!!Zazai takes the aerial route. Davey misses his length and the Afghanistan batsman tries to go over midwicket, but edges it over towards the third man boundary.AFG: 28/0 (4)
- 19:44 (IST)No RUN!!!Another dot ball. Sharif, on debut, starts strongly. No run from his first four balls.
- 19:40 (IST)SIX!Zazai Goes Big! Zazai targets Leask after a tight first over from Wheal. The southpaw sends the ball soaring over midwicket
AFG: 20/0 (2 ov)