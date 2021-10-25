Afghanistan on Monday defeated Scotland by 130 runs in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chasing a target of 191, Scotland were bowled out for just 60 as Mujeeb Ur Rahman drove past their top and middle order. He took 5 wickets, including three wickets in his second over. Rashid Khan also took four wickets, cleaning the entire Scotland tail. George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with an 18-ball 25. Earlier, Afghanistan had managed to stitch a total of 190/4, thanks largely to Najibullah Zadran's well-crafted fifty. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also made noteworthy contributions of 44 and 46, respectively. Initially, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi had won the toss and elected to bat first. ( SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Scotland, Highlights From Sharjah Cricket Stadium