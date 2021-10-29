Afghanistan vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short, with not much pace on it and outside the off stump. Babar Azam just waits for it and ramps it over the keeper and into the third man fence for another boundary.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, this is crunched through covers. The fielder at the deep point boundary runs to his right and slides in to keep it just to a couple.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off, Zaman dabs it down towards short third man for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Azam pulls it towards deep square leg for another one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Janat angles in a length ball on the middle stump line from around the wicket. Fakhar Zaman winds up for the big heave on the leg side but gets an inside edge down to backward square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Azam looks to free his arms and go over covers but manages to hit it towards mid off for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Good-length ball, on off. Babar Azam just taps it back onto the deck and Fakhar Zaman calls him for a quick single. Fifty partnership is also up between these two. 13 off the over, a good one for Pakistan.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower bumper now, around the off stump. Azam is able to get on top of the bounce as he pulls it down in front of square leg. The fielder over there fumbles a bit and they come back for the second as well.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over and Babar Azam looks to have found his rhythm. A length ball, outside off stump. Azam just beautifully guides it past short third man and finds the fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, 105 kph and around the leg stump. Zaman waits for it and flicks it through square leg for an easy single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over from Babar Azam and the 50 is up for Pakistan. Full and wide, almost a half volley, Azam just slaps it over the point region and the ball races away into the fence.
Change of ends for Naveen-ul-Haq. He went for 7 in his first over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fakhar Zaman looks to make room and Janat follows him down the leg side. This is a length ball, angled into the body. Zaman looks to get it away on the leg side but gets hit in the ribs instead. Just 5 off the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle and tucked away towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and on middle, Fakhar Zaman pushes it down to long on and rotates the strike.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer this time, Azam manages to slap it through covers for just a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length, around the off stump. Babar Azam pulls it towards wide long on and comes back for the second.
Karim Janat will bowl now.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled in at the off stump. Babar Azam punches it towards the cover region.
6.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Mujeeb drifts down the leg side, Azam looks to flick but the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg. They get a leg bye. Mujeeb Ur Rahman finishes his spell with figures of 4-0-14-1. He is seen walking off the field, as the umpire is seen having a word with Mohammad Nabi.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled, this one came in after pitching. Quicker one, around off and Zaman looks to repeat the trick but gets an inside edge back onto the pads. The ball goes past the off stump and towards short third man. They get a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Smart batting from Fakhar Zaman. Slower and shorter, on off. Zaman just bunts it towards the vacant mid on region and picks up an easy two.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle and skidding on. Azam goes deep in his crease and works it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy full toss, outside off. Babar Azam will feel he missed out on that one as he fails to get it through covers.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On off and Zaman just nudges it towards the point region for a quick single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, Fakhar plays it down to cover-point and picks up a quick run. At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are 38/1. At the same stage, Afghanistan were 11 runs ahead but had also lost 3 wickets more. 110 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around leg, again at 130 kph, this time Fakhar fails to work it around off his pads. It drops in front of him on the pitch, Zaman is outside the crease but then returns after seeing the bowler attack the ball.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Naveen-ul-Haq loses his radar as he tries to bowl a pacy delivery. Clocks 130 kph but drifts a full ball down the leg side, Fakhar Zaman gets enough bat behind it and sends it screaming away wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length, around off and angling in at 104 kph, Babar stays back and pulls it in front of square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, short and around off, Zaman stays back inside the crease and calmly plays it down towards backward point for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Naveen-ul-Haq begins with a fuller delivery, on middle and leg, Fakhar Zaman flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Pakistan, chasing a target of 148, are 73/1. The live updates of Afghanistan vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Afghanistan vs Pakistan live score, Afghanistan vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.