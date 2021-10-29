Afghanistan vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent end to the over from Imad Wasim, a wicket and a single off it. Flatter one, on off and Zadran defends it back to the bowler. Wasim ends with figures of, 4-0-25-2.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and flicked through square leg for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, outside off and this one just straightens after pitching. Nabi looks to cut but is beaten on the outside edge.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Slowed up, around off and Nabi watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, darted in on off stump. Nabi taps it off the back foot to point.
Drinks break! Pakistan would be very happy with the start they have got. The batters of Afghanistan have come out with aggressive intent. While they have gotten the boundaries, they have also lost wickets. What they need now is a partnership otherwise this strategy of slogging away will not get them very far. A lot will depend on Mohammad Nabi if Afghanistan are to get to a good score on this track, which is looking like a really good one to bat on. Here comes Mohammad Nabi as the next batter.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Just when a partnership was brewing between these two, Karim Janat has given his wicket away. Imad Wasim tosses this one up, outside off and Janat goes after it, looking to slog sweep. The ball bounces a bit extra and Janat gets a top edge which is skied towards the deep mid-wicket region. Fakhar Zaman is stationed over there and takes the simplest of catches. Half the Afghanistan side is back in the shed now and Wasim has his second.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Najibullah Zadran takes full advantage. Another one down the leg side, Zadran goes deep in his crease and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Zadran will feel he missed out on this one. Down the leg side, Zadran flicks it straight to the man at short fine leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on middle, Zadran defends it to mid off.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Najibullah Zadran and he gets a much-needed boundary. A full toss, on middle, Zadran reverse-sweeps it behind point and the ball races away to the fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off and blocked out by Zadran from the back foot.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Janat drives it through cover, with the spin, for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated, down the leg side. Najibullah Zadran rocks back and helps it around the corner but Haris Rauf races to his left from deep square leg and puts in the dive, keeping it just to a couple.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Darted in around middle and leg, Janat pushes it down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off and this one turns away a bit, Janat caresses it towards covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Zadran tucks it towards short fine leg for a quick single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, around off and this is squeezed to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up, on a length and on middle, Zadran looks to work it away on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and lobs to the off side. Falls safely.
Change. Imad Wasim (2-0-20-1) is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. This is shorter but chopped straight towards point. Excellent over from the leggie.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, outside off. Janat drives it to covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Janat chops it towards point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter again, around off. Janat pushes it wide of sweeper cover. The fielder gets to his left, dives and keeps it to a couple.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to point.
Shadab Khan comes in to roll his arms now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot to end the Powerplay! Short of a length, outside off. Zadran cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. Afghanistan have had a good start in terms of runs scored, but would have liked to lose a couple of fewer wickets.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Zadran taps it towards the cover region.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quick running. Length ball, on off. Janat pushes it towards mid off and takes off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, on the pads. All that Janat can do is block it out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Blocked out. Well, it is called a no ball by the TV umpire as Hasan Ali has overstepped the line. Free Hit coming up.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Length ball, down the leg side. Janat clips it past short fine leg for a boundary.
Najibullah Zadran comes in at number 6.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one falls and Pakistan have the game in their firm control now. Short of a length, around off, Gurbaz goes for the pull but gets the top edge. Babar Azam runs across to his right from mid on and takes it with ease. The tactic of slogging their way out of trouble is not working for Afghanistan. One wicket apiece for all the bowlers who have bowled so far for Pakistan. Team effort. Not sure what Afghanistan are trying to achieve though. They are trying to fight fire with fire but losing wickets at regular intervals won't help their cause.
