Afghanistan vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A target for 148 should be an easy chase for Pakistan given their recent form but it will depend on how they play against Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. An exciting chase is coming our way shortly so stay with us to find out who gets two points here.
Imad Wasim says that it's a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium. Adds that this happens in cricket and Afghanistan played really well in the end but is hopeful that they'll chase it down. Mentions that the ball was stopping a bit early on but is coming onto the bat now. Adds that it is Dubai so the dew should come into play. Ends by saying that Afghanistan have got some world-class bowlers but Pakistan also have some world-class batters on their side.
Pakistan had a really good start with the ball. The aggressive intent of the Afghan batters gave them plenty of opportunities to take wickets and they grabbed them with both hands. The bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and did not let any of the batters from the top order settle down and put on a big score. They would have wanted to finish well but that did not happen. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf leaked runs in the last overs and that allowed Afghanistan to cross the 140-run mark. Shaheen Afridi though bowled a really good last over as he went for only 7. Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2 wickets for only 25 while Shadab Khan was also impressive in his 4-over spell. Here is Imad for a chat...
The top order of Afghanistan came out with the intent of scoring runs quickly. They did get the boundaries but a few needless shots meant that they were 5 down at the halfway mark. Afghanistan needed a partnership after that as Nabi came to the crease. The Afghanistan skipper and Zadran did try to repair things but run-scoring became more and more difficult for them. Zadran lost his wicket and it was now for Nabi to take his side to a good score. Nabi and Naib then led the recovery and then looked to tee off. It wasn't easy to get the boundaries for a while but getting 21 runs in the 18th over helped their cause big time. They went on to score heavily in the end overs and would be happy with their finish.
What an action-packed innings that was! It started with Afghanistan losing wickets in a heap and they were in big trouble. Still, the Afghans have ended with a competitive total on the board which their spinners can defend here. They ended up scoring 43 in the last 3 overs and have the momentum on their side. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be a touch disappointed with the finish.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a run from the final ball. Very full and around leg, Naib flicks it firmly to deep square leg for a single. Afghanistan have recovered well to reach 147/6 in their 20 overs.
There's some conversation going on between Babar Azam and the umpire. Azam definitely seems unhappy about the call and probably wants it checked. Nothing doing.
19.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Shaheen Afridi tries to bowl a yorker but fails to nail it on this occasion. It's a high full toss outside off, Naib swings and misses. Called a no ball for being over the waist. Babar is not happy. Free Hit coming up...
19.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, at 90 mph, Nabi squeezes it out back past the bowler to long off. They cross for a run. Naib wants the second run but is sent back. A direct hit at the bowler's end would have found Nabi short.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Some great skills on show here. Shaheen Afridi again targets the pads of the batsman, bowls it at a sharp pace, at 91 mph, Gulbadin Naib tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to the leg side and they collect a leg bye.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A low dipping yorker around leg, Nabi moves his left leg out of the way and hits it across the line to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one from Afridi, a bit short and around off, Gulbadin Naib is way too early into his pull shot and mistimes it towards mid off. A single is taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Nabi stays deep inside the crease but only manages to drill it down to long on for a run.
Shaheen Afridi (3-0-16-1) to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries in Dubai. Haris Rauf tries following the batsman down the leg side, it's short and Naib nails it behind, over short fine leg, for a boundary. 15 from the over, 36 in the last two.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, short and around off at 131 kph, Nabi drags his shot towards square leg for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Afghanistan found some momentum in the last over and are riding it now. Short and around off at 130 kph, Mohammad Nabi hangs on the back foot and hammer-pulls it in front of square leg. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Change in pace, full and around off at 76 mph, Mohammad Nabi opens up to heave it over the leg side but it takes the outside edge and beats short third man.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Hurries up the batsman with his extra pace. Short and on middle at 90 mph, Naib plays a mistimed pull shot in front of square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Haris Rauf serves it short and around off, at 126 kph, Nabi heaves it over mid-wicket for a run. The 50-run stand comes up off just 36 balls.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker around off, Nabi digs it out down towards long on for one. 21 from the over, a big one for Afghanistan!
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Haris Rauf.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Naib swings his bat at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to the off side and they cross. It's a no ball for overstepping, this over is just going from bad to worse for Hasan.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hasan Ali has been taken to the cleaners in this over by Gulbadin Naib. Delivers it full and outside off, Naib gives it the full whack of his bat and smashes it down towards long on. The fielder in the deep, Shadab Khan, runs across to his right, puts in a dive but it falls wide and goes to the fence.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Terrific stop in the deep by Fakhar Zaman, saves two for his team. Fuller in length and outside off, it's lofted over extra cover. Zaman stops it near the fence with a lovely dive.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, slower in pace, Gulbadin Naib drags his attempted heave over the leg side to deep square leg. Two more.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Afghanistan are targeting this over from Hasan Ali. This one is fuller and around off, Gulbadin Naib stays deep inside the crease and whips it to the cow corner fence.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gulbadin Naib has sent one in the stands. Short in length, outside off, Naib stays back, fetches it and dispatches it over square leg for a biggie. Smart batting, targeted the short boundary.
Hasan Ali (3-1-17-1) comes in to finish off his spell.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower again, a touch short and around off, Naib heaves it over square leg for a run and again Mohammad Nabi will be off strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A fiery delivery, very full and around off at 92 mph, Gulbadin Naib drives it straight and it goes on to hit the stumps at the other end.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one now, at 80 mph, on a length and outside off, Gulbadin Naib is deceived, pushes at it early and misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A 91 mph delivery, on a good length around off and holding its line, Gulbadin Naib is opened up like a can of beans as he tries to work it around. Gets beaten comprehensively.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length around off, Nabi taps it down to point for a single.
Haris Rauf (2-0-19-1) is back into the attack.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off at 80 mph, Naib clips it off the inner half to fine leg for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Shaheen Afridi nails his yorker around off, Mohammad Nabi brings his bat down in time as he digs it out back towards the bowler. Afridi speeds forward, collects the ball and hits the stumps at the striker's end. Nabi though is safely in.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on top of off, Naib goes on his toes and pushes it in the gap at covers for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around off, Nabi opens the face and pushes it towards backward point. Shadab Khan dives across to his right and makes a good partial stop. The batsmen cross. 100 up!
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length at 144 kph, Naib stays back and steers it to the right of point for one.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller in length around leg at 89 mph, Gulbadin Naib picks it off his pads and clips it neatly behind square leg for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Shaheen bends his back to go short but it goes way over the head of the batsman. The camera pans to Boom Boom Afridi and the crowd goes bonkers.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shaheen Afridi speeds in and delivers it on a length around off, Gulbadin Naib gets behind the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
