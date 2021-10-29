Afghanistan vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and around off, Naib gets across the stumps a bit and works it behind square leg for one. 30 more balls left in the innings, how many more can Afghanistan add to their total?
14.5 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length around off, shaping back on, Gulbadin Naib stays back and pushes it away towards covers.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, angling in at 86 mph, Naib flicks it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, at 85 mph, Mohammad Nabi lifts his front leg as he rocks back and whips it behind square leg. Takes a single, wants the second run but it's not on.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Pace on, this time. Shortish and outside off at 86 mph, Nabi rocks back to slam it over point but misses.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nabi is playing a fine little knock here. Hasan Ali goes for the slower one but serves it a little too full outside off, Mohammad Nabi picks it up and smacks it over covers for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Hasan Ali starts a new over by slipping a full ball down the leg side, Nabi tries his best to get some bat behind it but fails.
Hasan Ali (2-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nabi tucks it to deep square leg for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Nabi gets caught on the crease and gets a leading edge on the off side.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rank half volley, outside off stump. Mohammad Nabi sits deep in his crease and creams it over extra cover for a boundary. Top shot.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length again, on leg and angling further down. Nabi looks to pull but misses and the umpire signals a wide. The bowler doesn't look happy as he thinks Nabi got something on it. Was there any bat? Mohammad Rizwan shakes his head as he is not sure. Rauf fails to convince his skipper. No DRS taken. Nothing was found on the replays later on.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Nabi hops on the back foot and dabs it down towards cover-point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, hitting the top of middle. Mohammad Nabi stays solid in defense.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Mohammad Nabi won't mind at all. Good-length ball, outside off. Nabi just hangs back and looks to play it really late. The ball goes off the outside edge and races away into the vacant third man boundary.
Change. Haris Rauf (1-0-9-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, outside off. Naib taps it on the off side. Shadab Khan is done with his 4-over spell, 1 for 22 from him this evening.
Gulbadin Naib is the next batter.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Six and out for Najibullah Zadran and Shadab Khan has the last laugh. Here comes the googly, on off and just turns away sharply from the left-hander. Zadran looks to open the face of the bat and guide it behind but ends up getting a faint edge. Mohammad Rizwan takes a sharp catch behind the stumps and Najibullah Zadran immediately starts to walk. The finger has also gone up. Afghanistan are in danger of getting all out inside 20 overs.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Najibullah Zadran has had enough of it and finally decides to break the shackles. On the pads and Zadran slog-sweeps it over the square leg fence for a biggie. The Afghan spectators in the crowd get the chance to make some noise.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle again. Mohammad Nabi nudges this one through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slight turn on this occasion. On middle and Nabi blocks it out.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated up, on the pads. Nabi works it through mid-wicket and races back for the second. Haris Rauf attacks the ball coming in from the deep, has a shy at the bowler's end but it hits the bat of Zadran. Good running between the wickets.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Fullish ball, around off and Zadran drives it towards point. Shadab Khan puts in the dive and doesn't allow a run. The energy in the field from Pakistan is brilliant.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short, on off and this is crunched but straight to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and Zadran can't get it through the cover region.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Seventh dot on the trot if we count the previous over as well! A well-directed short ball, on middle, Najibullah Zadran ducks under it.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off, but it's the slower ball this time. Zadran blocks it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Ali hurls across a length ball from around the wicket and bowls it on off stump. Najibullah Zadran defends it off the front foot.
Hasan Ali is brought back into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A wrong 'un to finish. Mohammad Nabi keeps it out towards cover-point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off. Nabi stays solid in defense.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, outside off but Nabi can't get it through the gap at covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off and turning away. Nabi caresses it off the back foot towards mid off.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on the pads. Zadran nudges it towards mid-wicket for another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Nabi works it towards wide long on for a single.
