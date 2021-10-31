Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibian skipper, says that they knew it was going to be a level up from the previous game as they are a Test nation and have quality bowling. Adds that they had to change their plans a bit and believes that the batters couldn't stay for too long on the crease and they did give away a few more runs in the Powerplay as well. Mentions that 160 was a good total and they just had too much quality in attack and even with Mujeeb not playing, all their pacers bowled well. Adds that they know the challenge is getting greater but they deserve to be here and takes this as a stepping stone for the future.
Naveen-ul-Haq wins the Player of the Match award, but he dedicates his man of the match award to Asghar, for his contribution to Afghanistan cricket. He says, Naveen-ul-Haq has been exceptional in the shortest form of cricket. Naveen adds it is very special to play in front of the fans. On the new ball, he says he did study a lot and thought to bring in variations would benefit him. Naveen also adds Afghan has been a great skipper for generations. Afghan ends by thanking the fans for their support.
... Presentation Time ...
Earlier in the innings, the Afghan openers got off to a flying start. But as both fell, the run flow was brought under control. Nabi and Afghan knocked some crucial runs to reach the 160-run mark. In the end, Afghan bowlers were on song and got over the line in the end with ease.
Chasing 161 was always going to be a difficult for Namibia, they needed partnerships but they got none. Just the one batter managed to cross the 20-run mark and that was a David Wiese. The rest really struggled to cope to the pace of the wicket and in the end have fallen well short of the target.
Yet another comprehensive win for Afghanistan! They were without Mujeeb Ur Rahman but they did not miss him one bit. Another excellent display with the ball by them but this time it was the pacers who worked their magic. Naveen-ul-Haq started things off with two quickly. Gulbadin Naib and Hamid Hassan then continued the good work. Rashid Khan was economical but the three mentioned above were the stars. Difficult to pick one as all three were equally good.
A fitting end then for Asghar Afghan. A big one to round off what has been a career to remember. He is being carried around the ground by Gulbadin Naib on his shoulders.
19.6 overs (1 Run) That's it, Afghanistan are back to winning ways! On middle and Ruben Trumpelmann heaves it to deep mid-wicket for another one. AFGHANISTAN WIN BY 62 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Length this time, around off. Bernard Scholtz gets it through covers for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, banged in slow and well outside off. Bernard Scholtz tries to reach it and uppercut it but misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Ruben Trumpelmann digs it out to long off for another one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, angled in at the leg stump. Bernard Scholtz clears his front leg and heaves it down to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off and this is tapped to cover-point.
Karim Janat to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one from Naveen-ul-Haq. This is on a length and outside off. Ruben Trumpelmann swings hard at it but misses it completely.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, banged in around the helmet. Ruben Trumpelmann pulls it across nicely but straight to deep square leg. Doesn't take the single yet again.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Trumpelmann pulls it down to long off but denies the single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries and Ruben Trumpelmann is spoiling Naveen-ul-Haq's figures. Full and right in the slot again, Trumpelmann smokes it back past the bowler and finds the fence yet again.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, right in the slot, around off stump. Ruben Trumpelmann brooms it across and finds the wide long on fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On off and Scholtz guides it nicely to third man for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off and driven through covers for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Naib is keeping is slow and well outside off. This time Bernard Scholtz waits for it and caresses it through covers for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, outside off. Bernard Scholtz cuts it straight to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one, pushed well outside the off stump. Bernard Scholtz cannot get it past the ring of fielders on the off side.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, around off and driven straight to extra cover.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, on middle. Ruben Trumpelmann pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Naib digs in a short one, down the leg side. Ruben Trumpelmann ducks under and a wide is called.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Peach! Just outside the off stump, bowled with some venom as well. Bernard Scholtz looks to have a poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Hamid Hassan ends with brilliant figures of, 4-0-9-3!
Bernard Scholtz is the last man to walk in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Hamid Hassan has been exceptional today and down goes the nineth wicket for Namibia. Hamid Hassan bowls a full wide, around off and tailing back in sharply. David Wiese looks to drive it through covers but gets an inside edge back onto the off stump. David Wiese has to walk back after a fighting innings and Afghanistan have the finish line in sight right now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Ruben Trumpelmann digs it out on the off side and picks up a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Hassan rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls a good-length ball, around middle. David Wiese looks to club it away but mistimes it badly towards mid-wicket. They get a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Hassan injects some pace this time and bowls another length ball, around middle. Wiese takes a swing across the line but misses yet again.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on middle and angling in. Wiese looks to swipe across the line but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pads onto the off side.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hassan looks to target the pads but drifts down the leg side. Wided.
Ruben Trumpelmann walks out at number 10.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust for Namibia and Gulbadin Naib has his second wicket of the match. It's the slower ball yet again and it's bowled on a length, on off stump. Pikky Ya France looks to up the ante by going for the big shot but ends up skying it high just to the left of the bowler. Gulbadin Naib settles under it and takes the skier comfortably.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled slower ball, on a length, around the off stump. Pikky Ya France winds up for the big shot but gets beaten comprehensively.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, back of a length and on middle. David Wiese hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
The fielder has hurt himself, while attempting to catch the ball. The physio comes out to have a look at it. The player has gone off the field.
15.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...just short! A slower length ball, on middle. Pikky Ya France looks to swipe across the line but gets a top edge towards the mid-wicket region. The fielder races in from the deep and puts in a full-stretched dive but can't quite get to the ball. They take two and the fielder seems to have hurt his shoulder. Hope he is fine.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Naib offers some width this time and Pikky Ya France goes after it. He slashes it over backward point and picks up a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, around off and pushed towards covers.
