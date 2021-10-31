Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from David Wiese. Back of a length, around off. Wiese hangs back and cuts it behind point point for a boundary. Namibia need 88 runs in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Naveen-ul-Haq comes back on and picks up his third wicket. Naveen-ul-Haq hurls across a length ball, outside off and this is the slower ball. Jan Frylinck looks to loft it over mid off but is undone by the lack of pace and ends up skying it towards mid off. Mohammad Nabi settles under it and takes an easy catch.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On off and this is driven through covers for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled in on off stump. Wiese taps it off the back foot towards point. Jan Frylinck is halfway down the track and the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Naveen-ul-Haq bangs it in short, around leg stump. Jan Frylinck pulls it down towards wide long on for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower one, around middle and leg. Jan Frylinck just works it through mid-wicket. Gurbaz races in from the fence and with a one-handed pick up throws it to the bowler, who fails to collect and they get two in the end. Good running.
Change! Naveen-ul-Haq is back on now!
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one, around off. David Wiese rocks back and cuts it through point for a couple. Rashid Khan ends his spell with figures of, 4-0-14-1!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Rashid Khan angles it in, on off, from around the stumps. Jan Frylinck taps it to point for a quick single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and Frylinck pats it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Jan Frylinck looks to nudges it on the leg side but gets an outside edge onto the pads.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Here comes the wrong 'un. On off and going away from the left-hander, beating the outside edge of Jan Frylinck.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads and turned away towards square leg.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spilled down the leg side, Frylinck looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Jan Frylinck nudges it to mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Another good over by Hamid Hassan. Just 3 runs off it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full length and wide outside off. Jan Frylinck pushes it towards point. Rashid Khan dives to his right to make a good stop.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Jan Frylinck pushes it to cover.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Jan Frylinck defends it out watchfully.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle and leg. Wiese hangs back and flicks it through mid-wicket for another single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A single to start the over! A length ball, outside off. Frylinck reaches out and pushes it through point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Wiese cuts it to point.
11.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Tossed up, on the pads. Frylinck looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A single now. Full and on the pads. Wiese flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Wiese stays back and cuts it to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Wiese stays back and defends it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Wiese guides it to short third man.
Jan Frylinck comes in at number 8.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hamid Hassan picks up the second wicket of the over. Smit goes back on a duck with the softest of dismissals. Back of a length, around off. This one is quicker. Smit stays inside the crease and looks to move away from the line. But the ball takes the blade and goes towards the keeper. Mohammad Shahzad takes a good catch behind the stumps.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full, around middle and leg. Smit stays back and digs it out safely.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A slower, full-length ball, on off. Smit blocks it back to the bowler.
JJ Smit is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Take a bow, Hamid Hassan. He got Gerhard Erasmus on the dance floor. It was a perfect yorker. Hassan fires in a yorker, on middle, right in the slot. Erasmus looks to dig it out but misses it completely. Erasmus is on the ground after that. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps. Hamid Hassan picks up his first wicket of the game and Namibia are in a spot of bother with half of the side being sent back.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Wiese flicks it through square leg and gets a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Hassan fires in a yorker, on leg. Wiese stays back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes to the off side off the pads. Hassan appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Going down leg.
