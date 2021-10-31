Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle, Erasmus works it to mid-wicket. A really good first over by Hassan.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Erasmus pushes it to mid off.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been close! Another slower one on off, it is guided to point. The batters go for one. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker now outside off, Nicol Loftie-Eaton jams it out to short third man. Two dots in a row.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one, fuller and outside off, does not bounce a lot. Nicol looks to lift it over cover but it sneaks under the bat.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
Hamid Hassan comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Almost an action replay of the last ball! Fired on middle, Nicol looks to push at it but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one on middle, Nicol looks to push but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful hit! Second biggie of Nabi! Nicol skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, it is pushed to covers.
3.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Impact is umpire's call and that seemed the case to the naked eye too! This is fired around off. Nicol looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short third man. The batters take one as the bowler appeals. Turned down. Reviewed and replays show that the umpire's call stays. Leg bye signaled.
After some discussion with the keeper, Mohammad Nabi has taken the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball does go on to hit the stumps but the impact is deemed as umpire's call. The onfield decsion of Not Out stands but Afghanistan don't lose the review.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, fuller and on off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one. Another wicket taking over by Naveen.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) That is a top shot! Deserved a boundary but the stumps at the non-striker's end plays at the 12th fielder. Fuller and on middle, this is driven back hard but it hits the stumps at the other end and deflects wide of long on for two.
The captain, Gerhard Erasmus is in at number 4.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Naveen-ul-Haq has another one! Another lovely slower one. The batter is done by the lack of pace completely. Michael Van Lingen skips down the track, Naveen shortens the length and also takes the pace off. Michael Van Lingen is way too early in the flick, it goes off the top edge and it is a simple catch to the man at short fine leg. Hamid makes no mistake. Namibia in trouble.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good timing but for no runs! Length and on middle, Michael strokes it back at the bowler.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Nicol pushes it towards cover and takes one.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Really good running again! Fuller and on middle, Nicol pushes it towards the right of mid-wicket who dives and deflects it away from long on. Two taken.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton taps it to point for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton defends it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Michael Van Lingen flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads. Michael Van Lingen tucks it to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Michael Van Lingen frees his arms now. Tossed up, around off. Michael Van Lingen comes down the track and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely flighted, around off. Michael Van Lingen comes down the track and mistimes the off drive towards wide long off for a couple of runs.
0.6 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Nicol Loftie-Eaton plays it back to the bowler.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be the skipper, Mohammad Nabi.
0.5 over (1 Run) Quick run! On middle, this is worked to mid on and the batter gets to the other end.
Nicol Loftie-Eaton comes in at number 3.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Namibia lose a wicket early. Not what they would have wanted. It is never easy to hit it down the ground on a slow wicket and Craig Williams finds that out. Fuller and on middle, another slower one. Williams looks to loft it straight but is through the shot. He only hits it high up in the air towards mid on where the substitute fielder, Usman Ghani takes a dolly.
0.3 over (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Asghar Afghan is seen sitting in the dug out, full of tears. Will we see him back on the field for one last time during this innings? Well, all cricketing fans across the world will hope to.
0.2 over (1 Run) Namibia are underway! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a length ball, holds in the surface a touch. Williams looks to push it to the off side but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
