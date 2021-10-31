Afghanistan vs Namibia: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Namibia from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Out of here! On middle, a slower one. This is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one. The last two balls spoils the over.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FORTUNATE FOUR! That was so close! This is angled into the middle pole. Zazai looks to defend, it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! On middle, cramping Zazai for room. He works it to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, it takes Zazai by surprise. He misses the pull.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Zazai looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, Shahzad works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Yet another bowling changes as Jan Frylinck is brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Zazai waits and then plays it to point.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Great placement! Ruben Trumpelmann is proving to be quite expensive today! Short and outside off, this is guided past point. This one races away to the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, not enough width to cut, Zazai mistimes it to covers.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! On the pads, Zazai whips it through square leg and this one races away to the fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Zazai pushes it to covers.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Shahzad works it to mid-wicket for another run. Quite a cautious approach by Shahzad so far.
Ruben Trumpelmann (1-0-11-0) comes on from the opposite end now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) End of a superb over by David Wiese! This is also short and on the body, Zazai looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another on the shorter side, Zazai once again finds point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Zazai does not pick the slower one, in the end, he guides it to point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Zazai pulls but does not beat short fine leg.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Shahzad looks to cut but underedges it on the off side.
2.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! On the pads, this holds in the surface a touch. Zazai is early in the flick, it goes off the top edge, on the leg side in the mid-wicket region for one.
A change in the attack straightaway as David Wiese comes on to bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On middle, Zazai works it towards mid on and gets to the other end. A good start by Smit.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another single! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Zazai works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and angles it into the body, Zazai looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the body.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Yet again on a length and on off, Shahzad hangs back and blocks toward cover for one. Mohammad Shahzad is off the mark.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Shahzad defends it.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be JJ Smit to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A good delivery to end but the damage was done earlier on! Length and outside off, Zazai looks to cut but does not connect. 11 from the first over of the game.
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That is right in the slot! Fuller and outside off, Zazai drags it over the long on fence for a biggie. 11 from the first over already.
0.4 over (0 Run) Really well bowled! Hint of movement! Length and on off, it lands and moves away. Zazai pushes but gets beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length and on off, Zazai stands tall and pushes it to covers.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Zazai looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Off the mark with a boundary but in a streaky manner. Short and wide outside off, Zazai reaches out for it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence in a flash.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money to begin with! Length and around off, Zazai looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle, followed by the players of Namibia. The Afghanistan openers, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai stride out as well. The players from both teams are seen, standing in solidarity in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Ruben Trumpelmann to get us underway with the ball.
The teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Namibia first, followed by the national anthem of Afghanistan.
The Namibian skipper, Gerhard Erasmus says, they have chased well in this field, now it is an opportunity for the bowlers to put pressure on early on. Adds, they have planned the same way they did against Sri Lanka. They just have to make sure they stick to the plan.
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan skipper, says that they will bat first because the wicket looks good for batting. Mentions that there were a lot of plus points in the last game and is proud of the boys. About Asghar Afghan's retirement, Nabi mentions that Asghar has been a great servant of Afghanistan cricket for the past 16 years and wishes him all the best for life after cricket. Informs that there is one change, Mujeeb is out and Hamid is in.
Update - This will be Asghar Afghan's last game for Afghanistan. A true legend of Afghanistan cricket. He has inspired a lot of young kids back at home. Can Afghan make the last innings count?
PITCH REPORT - There is a bit of grass on the surface but it is pretty dry and patchy. The bowlers will have to use their variations and the batters might enjoy if they apply themselves well.
Namibia (Unchanged playing XI) - Pikky Ya France, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan (In for Mujeeb Ur Rahman).
TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They have opted to BAT first.
The Afghans love batting first, Namibia have done better chasing and we believe chasing will be their best chance of winning the game. Will we see any one of the skipper go a different way today? We will find out as the toss will be coming in a bit.
The real test for Namibia is going to be the three Afghan spinners. They will somehow have to find a way to tackle them. Scotland struggled big time, Pakistan also did not have the best of times and we won't be surprised if Namibia also find it difficult. If they do find a way, we could well be in for a good game.
The never give up attitude almost saw the Afghans get over the line against Pakistan. A 24-run over from Janat though sees them head into this encounter with one win in two. They though are overwhelming favourites against their opponents today. Namibia though have been performing better than one has expected them too. However, this will probably be the toughest test they have faced so far. Can they pull a rabbit out of the hat here?
... MATCH DAY ...
