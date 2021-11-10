Two years after the dramatic 50-over World Cup final, England and New Zealand will clash in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams won four of their five matches in the Super 12 stage. England lost their last group game against South Africa but played some aggressive brand of cricket against West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka in their first four matches. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side will go into the knockout stage without its star opener Jason Roy who was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury. On the other hand, after losing their first match to Group 2 table toppers Pakistan, New Zealand made a remarkable comeback by winning against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan.

Where will the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match be played?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match be played?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match will be played on Wednesday, November 10.

What time will the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match begin?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match?

The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 1st semifinal match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

