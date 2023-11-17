India vs Australia Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the World Cup cricket final between India and Australia to be played here on Sunday, officials said. An official release said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high level meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday to oversee security and and other arrangements for the match, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the match on Sunday. Chief Minister Patel reviewed security and other arrangements with top officials," the release said.

The release said police officials informed the CM about the elaborate arrangements in place for the smooth conduct of the match, including deployment of 4,500 personnel to provide security to the ground, teams, VIPs and to take care of traffic management.

The CM instructed officials to ensure common people do not suffer due to VIP movement and asked them to provide proper information about closed roads and diversions to people in advance, the release said.

The CM also asked the officials to increase the frequency of metro trains running towards Motera station (near the stadium) for the convenience of fans, who are expected to reach the city from different parts of the country and abroad as well.

While the Indian team reached here on Thursday evening, the Australian team reached the city on Friday.

The Indian team held a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

The Indian Air Force's renowned Surya Kiran aerobatics team is scheduled to put up an air show ahead of the game on Sunday.

