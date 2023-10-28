India and England will take the field in match no. 29 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 29, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Indian team have won all of their five matches in the tournament. They head into the game against England as the second-placed team in the World Cup 2023 points table. India beat 2019 runners-up New Zealand by four wickets at Dharamsala in their last match. England, on the other hand, are in a precarious position in their title defence. Jos Buttler and Co. have lost four of their five matches in the tournament, ranking ninth in the points table. Their only win was a 137-run success against Bangladesh in their second match.

The English side lost by nine wickets versus New Zealand in the tournament opener. They suffered a shock defeat to Afghanistan in their third match, followed by two massive losses against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

In the latest match, which was against Sri Lanka, England batted first and mustered only 156 runs on the scoreboard despite a promising start. Ben Stokes top-scored with a 73-ball 43. David Willey provided early breakthroughs with the ball, however, Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama dominated the run chase for the Lankans by winning with 24.2 overs to spare.

Despite the defeat, England are expected to field the same playing XI against India, considering the spin-friendly conditions at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone will lead the spinners' charge in a must-win match against the hosts.

Openers: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan

Jonny Bairstow, who averages 43.95 while striking at 103.39 in ODI cricket, has been unable to deliver match-winning performances atop the order in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, he has registered two fifties and two centuries against India in this format.

On the other hand, Dawid Malan has been solid for England in this tournament. The southpaw slammed a 107-ball 140 against Bangladesh, leading the team to their only victory so far. Malan also chipped in with 32 and 28 versus Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Middle order: Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Joe Root is England's best bet in spin-friendly conditions. The former England captain averages 47 after 12 ODIs in India, including five fifties. Overall, he boasts three tons and three half-centuries against the Indian team in this format.

Jos Buttler, meanwhile, has failed to deliver explosive performances in the middle and death overs. However, the England captain averages 34.66 in ODIs against India's Ravindra Jadeja, which will be a key matchup in the middle overs at Lucknow.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey

The all-rounders' performances will vital if reigning champions England are remain in the hunt to keep their crown in this edition. The slower pitch at Lucknow will pose its challenges, but the two spin-bowling all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali would be at the forefront of the English team.

Livingstone has scored 31 runs and scalped two wickets in four matches while Ali has notched 26 runs and is yet to pick a wicket in this tournament. However, the conditions at the Ekana Stadium should aid their performances.

Ben Stokes, meanwhile, is expected to lead the way with the bat after his gritty 43 against Sri Lanka in the last match. Chris Woakes and David Willey will provide the balance in the lower order with their seam bowling and batting.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Adil Rashid has been England's best bowler in the World Cup 2023 with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.54 after five matches. He took three wickets against Afghanistan in Delhi, a pitch that supported spin bowlers. With the conditions expected to be similar at Lucknow, Rashid will be key to restricting the Indian middle order.

Mark Wood, with pace and swing, can trouble the Indian batters in the powerplay. The 33-year-old Englishman plays franchise cricket for the Lucknow side, registering seven wickets in eight overs at the Ekana Stadium in the T20 format. Meanwhile, Wood has also taken seven wickets in six ODIs against India.

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper)

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

David Willey

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood