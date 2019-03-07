World Cup Is On Bucket List, Says Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Thursday said playing at the 50-over World Cup in England is on his "bucket list". Lyon was overlooked to left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty during the 2015 World Cup . However, he is confident to get the opportunity for the upcoming prestigious tournament. "As an Australian cricketer you always want to play in the big tournaments and I have never had the opportunity to play in a World Cup. It is definitely on my bucket list, something I definitely want to do," the 31-year-old told media.

Lyon, who made his one-day international comeback last year, was overlooked for the first game but returned for the second ODI against India.

With the World Cup around the corner, the off-spinner believes having two spinners will play a massive role in the tournament.

"I daresay nearly every side in the World Cup will be playing two spinners. I am very confident with where my skill level is at. I know if I get the opportunity I am confident I can get the job done for Australia. Looking forward to the World Cup we have got a lot more ODIs, three here [in India] then five in [UAE]," Lyon said.

Lyon along with leg-spinner Adam Zampa combined for figures 3-104 in the second ODI against India in Nagpur.

"We have got a really good relationship. I have really enjoyed bowling with him in the nets and especially the other night in the game - I think we can complement each other really well. Potentially [it could] be a really good partnership just around the corner - it is an exciting prospect for Australia," Lyon said.

Australia, with a 0-2 down, will meet India for the third ODI of the five-match series in a must-win match on March 8 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.